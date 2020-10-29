By Nov. 13, the Guam Department of Education will be able to add a lunch component to its nonperishable food distributions that take place every Friday, according to Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

The department currently distributes the equivalent of five breakfast meals on Fridays. Breakfast items were the only nonperishable foods GDOE had available when the program began, Fernandez said.

The lunch distribution will similarly include the equivalent of five meals.

"Some of the lunch items that will be included in the school meal food distribution include elbow macaroni with spaghetti sauce, canned beef, canned pork, rice, canned vegetables, canned mixed fruit, milk and other items as they become available," GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza said.

The department will also be looking into reports that some northern schools are running out of food quickly during the distributions.

Fernandez said some questions have been raised about distributions at Wettengel Elementary School, Maria Ulloa Elementary School and Benavente Middle School.

"We'll be looking at the numbers and see whether adjustments are needed based on the day-to-day experience over at those areas," Fernandez said. "I think part of what's affecting it is that we want to make sure that we're providing the number of meals needed. At the same time, we are trying to manage our resources in light of our budget cut."

While GDOE's food service program is largely federally funded, there is still a local funding component to the program.