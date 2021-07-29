Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez has addressed nearly $60 million dollars worth of deferred maintenance at public schools.

In 2013, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers identified about $90 million in deferred maintenance at Guam schools.

During GDOE’s fiscal year 2022 budget hearing July 15 at the Guam Legislature, Fernandez said that as the assessment was conducted, GDOE was also in the process of spending its American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funds.

“So we were able to use ARRA funds to address some of those items, we were able to bring that amount address up to $60 million and bringing it down to $30 million. But over time you get more and more deferred maintenance so the ARRA funds helped and then of course (Department of the Interior) provided its own separate $7 million to go toward electrical repairs and canopy replacements and so forth,” Fernandez said.

The DOI funds are being utilized by GDOE which is in the process of approving canopy replacements.

A resident of Yigo, Sen. Joe San Agustin, however had a bigger question he wanted addressed.

“Where are we at with Simon Sanchez (High School)? When are we going to start breaking ground and start building it?” San Agustin said.

“We’re getting there,” Fernandez said. But he wasn’t ready to give a public briefing.

He assured the senator that the project is moving forward.

“They completed the 30% submittal of their design and they are working with a planning committee based out of Simon Sanchez stakeholders. So what they have been able to do is come up with a conceptual design, we told them walk through the other schools like JFK, and Okkodo and make sure we are not going too big or too small,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez noted that costs are rising, and they are focused on making sure cost-effective measures are taken.

While Fernandez did receive a progress update regarding the project prior to the budget hearing, he said it will be at least a month before they are ready to engage in a public discussion.

“We just want to make sure that we settle some standing issues within the committee that are still kind of moving around that could effect the overall timeline,” Fernandez said.

The timeline places groundbreaking around May or June of next year.

“We’d like to see it move up but really we are looking at moving that up as much as possible. A lot of that takes the stars aligning perfectly to make that happen, but I am very pleased that we are finally getting conceptual designs and the work done,” Fernandez said.

The next step step will be for the department to bring on construction management support in the fall, “to help us monitor and manage the project as we get to the later parts of design and start the solicitation for the next round,” Fernandez said.

The next round of solicitations will be for construction management and the final will be for constructions and financing.

“That’s the vendor that's going to take the drawings of the 100% design and then bid on it and hopefully be able to be awarded and break ground in that time frame that I just stated,” Fernandez said.

GDOE will have a presentation regarding the Simon Sanchez project for parents at the start of the new school year.