Concerns over summer school and student learning loss were raised during a Guam Education Board meeting Tuesday.

Nearly 5,000 students have registered to attend GDOE's summer school program. According to Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez, that is out of 28,000 public school students.

While Fernandez said summer school registration enrollment doubled this year, GEB member Robert Crisostomo, who initially believed the numbers reflected only 0.8% of the student population, raised some concerns.

Crisostomo said, "A lot of money is coming into GDOE, and it's for skills recovery and lost time. But if you are only having 1% of the student population showing up for summer school and we are spending a lot of money on it, I mean, is it a good expenditure or is it worth the expenditure? Can we move that money somewhere else where we can capitalize on more students?"

Fernandez said the numbers provided to Crisostomo reflected earlier summer school registration levels. At the close of the registration period on May 7, GDOE reported roughly 2,000 students had registered, but that number has since increased and, with summer school starting on June 7, the numbers could continue to rise.

Fernandez said, "right now, we have 4,700 students out of 28,000, so it's about 20% of the population."

He pointed out that even though the registration period has passed, the department continues to accept registration.

As more students enroll, the superintendent pointed out that those numbers will determine how many teachers are needed for the summer school program.

"With regard to expenditures, we are really talking about teachers and making the schools available for that, so it's not a huge additional amount in investment to run the summer school programs. It's kind of based on enrollment," said Fernandez.

'We are going backwards'

Education board member Mary Okada followed up with Crisostomo's question and asked how many of the students enrolled need to take the program because they have fallen behind academically.

"I would say that most of our students are going to be behind where they would normally be in a regular year," Fernandez said. "The teachers are identifying the students they are recruiting to summer school, and so that's kind of how it works on the classroom level."

He said GDOE was reaching out to students who would benefit the most from the program and he hopes student enrollment will increase.

GDOE has asserted that the summer school program will focus on making up for lost instructional time this past school year. But Okada wanted to know what will happen to students who don't enroll in the summer school program.

"How are we going to catch them up before they get to the next grade level, or they are already at the grade level? If they are behind now and they don't catch up part of the way during the summer, then they start the next academic year (and) we are going backwards because we have no choice but to start from where they kind of left off," said Okada.

Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joe Sanchez said the department regularly engages teachers on this issue, and GDOE is aware that additional interventions will be needed for these students.

"So we have on a regular basis a discussion about the standards that are taught every year. This is something that's not unusual to us," Sanchez said. "But a big decision had to be made earlier about whether or not we make summer school something that's compulsory, and we know at this point we weren't ready to do that."