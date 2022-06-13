GDOE addresses Okkodo soccer coach, but can’t confirm any disciplinary action

The unorthodox training used with the Okkodo girls soccer team will not be a method Okkodo parents or athletes will see in the future.

The video sparked controversy over whether any health risk was presented as a result of the unorthodox training method involving spraying water in the faces of female athletes as they did modified situps while holding a ladder.

Each girl was sprayed with water in a similar manner. The girls can be seen holding their breath, turning their heads and gasping for air, before the video pans to the second row of at least six girls undergoing the same training.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Some of the athletes and team parents expressed little concern over the exercise. Some instead contacted Superintendent Jon Fernandez to express their support for the method - citing benefits to team building and conditioning.

But the video shared on the soccer coach’s TikTok page was enough to raise alarm with the school administration and GDOE central office management.

“We have addressed the safety situation through the athletic directors and all schools to ensure that such training does not occur again,” Fernandez told The Guam Daily Post.

At the time the video was taken, the Okkodo girls soccer team was coached by Samnak Obina, a GDOE school aide I, who has been with the department since 2008.

It is unclear if he remains the coach.

“Coach had also been addressed, although we do not comment on any disciplinary actions that may have been taken,” Fernandez said.

Although some of the athletes did not feel at risk, according to Parents, an online publication, a small amount of water entering through the nose and/or mouth can cause a spasm that makes the airway close up.

In other cases, a little bit of water that gets into the lungs can result in inflammation or swelling. With "secondary drowning," there can be a delay of up to 24 hours before the person shows signs of distress, according to a 2021 report in Parents.