With nearly 28,000 public school students back in classrooms this school year, many Guam Department of Education teachers reported an increase in the number of new faces in their classrooms.

“Kindergarten is usually the only new group of students you see, for middle school, its sixth grade and for high school, its ninth grade. But for this year, for teachers to not even recognize a whole group of students is unusual,” Joseph Sanchez deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction said.

By the end of last school year, GDOE officials were not able to contact over 100 students. Sanchez attributed this to social issues at the home front, such as homelessness, relocating, and poor internet connectivity.

That, however, is just a fraction of GDOE's student population.

“Even with the students that were engaged there was probably inconsistent interaction because remember we had more than half of our students on hard copy so they would never see their teacher or it was very minimal,” Sanchez said.

In January, students began returning to the classroom with face-to-face instruction, but, a large number of students were enrolled in the hard copy or online models of learning.

This school year about 92% of the student population opted to return to campus - for many its their first time in 18 months.

GDOE officials noted that socio-emotional wellness for students is key in these first few weeks as student transition back into the classroom.

“We have a tiered approach to this. We know that a large percent of our students really should be able to acclimate back if we as a school system are able to create a positive environment for them to begin with,” Sanchez said.

Over the past 18 months GDOE has seen the impact closing schools has had on students not just academically, but also from a socio-emotional stand point.

Students needed to be back on a routine and around their peers.

He said ensuring the socio-emotional well-being of students has a lot to do with making sure students feel safe.

“So a lot of it has to do with making sure that they understand that they are safe, making sure that they understand that the protocols in place are for them to be safe and why certain strategies help,” Sanchez said.

By doing this, GDOE hopes to help students feel comfortable at the school sites which will in turn allow student to focus on their academics.

In the classroom, GDOE is promoting interactive activities utilizing safety measures. Sanchez said “its a challenge but it needs to be done.”

Teachers must create interactive learning environment in compliance with health and safety measures.

“Just so they can talk with each other, so that they can still interact in classes together, they can share responses when they have to communicate activities in the classroom, things like that where they are giving students a chance to interact. That over time is really designed to create that environment of positivity while at the same time we are still safe. That does take practice,” Sanchez said.

GDOE officials believe that if this is done consistently it will help most students who have returned, adjust to the COVID-19 aware learning environments.

‘What I have heard so far is that students are being responsive, we are not received any negative reports of students being belligerent or unwilling to follow protocols,” Sanchez said.

Whether or not students are happy with the safety measures, is a different question.

“I don’t think anyone is happy with it to be quite honest. Especially the elementary schools the kids want to run up to each other and hug. They want to play together but I think people are taking this seriously enough that they know that safety is first and foremost,” Sanchez said.