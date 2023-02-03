GDOE adds 48 certified teachers

Guam’s public school system gained 48 certified teachers through a cost-free program which allowed limited-term teachers the opportunity to complete their certifications.

The Guam Department of Education and the University of Guam held a recognition ceremony Jan. 27 for the educators who earned their certification through the Initial Teacher Certification Assistance program.

Michelle Camacho, program coordinator with GDOE, told The Guam Daily Post that one of the goals of the program is to help the school district recruit, induct and retain teachers.

“The program is funded through the Title V-B Rural and Low Income Schools Consolidated Grants. Under the Curriculum and Instructional Quality and Improvement project, … GDOE has secured about $230,000 a year in funding (for the program),” Camacho said.

According to Camacho, the CIQD project is led by her and a team of four individuals who work closely with the UOG Global Learning and Engagement Office to provide assistance to teachers.

Training

Teachers received Praxis test tutorials, exams and graduate-level courses that are needed for each student to meet the criteria to attain full certification from the Guam Commission on Educator Certification, she said.

Praxis tests measure the knowledge and skills needed by teachers to prepare them for the classroom. They are required by Guam’s licensure and certification process.

Any GDOE employee who holds a bachelor’s degree and wishes to be a classroom teacher, but does not hold a certification, can take advantage of this opportunity. Employees can be full-time, permanent, part-time or limited-term.

“Every August, the CIQD project starts accepting applications for teachers who would like to take advantage of this program,” Camacho said “The application process consists of an orientation, which outlines the requirements needed. Applications are based on applicants meeting the criteria and writing an essay.”

Program benefits

Completion of the program means teachers meet the criteria to attain the full Initial Teacher Certification from the GCEC and, according to Camacho, this certification recognizes them as qualified.

“For GDOE, this means increasing the number of certified teachers in classrooms, which means they do not have to be covered by substitutes on a year-round basis (due to the teacher shortage),” Camacho said.

There's benefits for the workers, as well, including qualifying for a higher salary.

“For the employee, this means they can now be considered full-time, permanent teachers and are paid at the certified teacher level,” Camacho continued. “Limited-term teachers usually have to reapply for a teaching position every year.”

Camacho said the program benefits the teachers immensely. She said it helps to provide the exams and the tutoring courses to pass - at no cost to them. It also provides for graduate-level courses needed.

“Some employees who aspire to be fully certified teachers have difficulties passing the Praxis exams, whether it be from financial burdens or needing extra assistance,” Camacho said.

Taking classes

According to a release from UOG, “under the program, classes are scheduled on Saturdays and after school hours to allow temporary classroom teachers who don’t have certifications, or future teachers who need to be certified, to attend.”

Outside of the program, participants would have to take graduate-level courses at their own expense and they would have to abide by UOG’s normal class schedule.

The master's in teaching program at UOG generally takes two years to complete. Whereas, the program runs for four semesters and takes about a year, including sessions held during the summer.

“As an example, this current cohort of students started in October 2022 and their anticipated completion date is December 2023,” Camacho said.

According to Camacho, there are about 25 slots open in each cohort and about 16 educators are certified in each batch.

The grant-funded program allows teachers to complete certification without the worry of tuition, so long as each participant is fully committed to it, she said.

The overall goal of the program is to increase the number of certified teachers in GDOE's classrooms, a perennial issue for the island's public school system.