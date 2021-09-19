Nearly 26,000 students will return to in-person instruction Monday, Sept. 27, and with the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in the community, GDOE plans to add additional health and safety measures. But some of the added precautions won’t be in schools just yet.

GDOE has been working on purchasing high efficiency particulate absorbing, or HEPA, filtration systems, maintenance and accessories since July 30.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said a HEPA filter would be installed in every classroom, not only to address COVID-19, but air quality as a whole.

The procurement, however, hit a bump when a protest was filed by a vendor.

“In an effort to not be stuck in a protest for the next several months, we went ahead and worked with the vendors to cancel the solicitation and restart that bid to hopefully avoid protests for that particular item,” Fernandez said.

The new bid will go out shortly.

The use of HEPA filters is just one of the mitigation measures GDOE plans to adopt.

In the first two weeks of school, GDOE and Department of Public Health officials visited school sites to evaluate and make recommendations about health and safety protocols in place.

Although, protocols were being followed in the classroom, there were concerns about physical distancing and proper use of face masks in other areas of campuses like cafeterias and common areas.

“We are in the midst of starting installation of plexiglass barriers in the cafeteria. We were able to receive a shipment of plexiglass for that purpose. That was a concern that Public Health said we should look at and improve,” Fernandez said.

Common areas like hallways and outdoor break areas were also concerns for health officials.

To address this concern, GDOE used federal funds to purchase heavy duty canopies for the schools.

“However, due to the high volume, we didn’t have any immediately available on island, so my understanding is that the vendor's shipment is on its way and expected soon,” Fernandez said.

The purchase includes canopies, tables and chairs for use at schools needing additional areas for students to congregate in a safe manner.

“With the HEPA filters, the canopies and the barriers in the cafeteria, I think we will be in good position to say that the various layers of protection are all fulfilled and completed to the best of our ability,” Fernandez said.