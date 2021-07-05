GDOE: Adelup, DPHSS looking into COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A decision on whether to mandate the vaccination of front-line employees and students against COVID-19 has to be made in less than a week if the Guam Department of Education is to implement it before the new school year.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez addressed the issue during a Guam Education Board meeting Tuesday.

He said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office and the Department of Public Health and Social Services are reviewing and researching the possibility of a mandate.

GDOE was included in that conversation and asked what time frame a decision would need to be made.

"If it were to be made prior to the start of the school year, that time frame would be around July 8 because of the two doses needed prior to the start of the school year," Fernandez said.

In June, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Equal Employment Opportunity Commission updated guidance confirmed federal law permits vaccination mandates in the workplace, subject to reasonable accommodation provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VII.

The Guam Daily Post contacted the governor's office to gain clarification on CDC guidance regarding the mandate including students.

At this time there are no federal or local mandates requiring students to be vaccinated prior to returning to the classroom. The governor's Communications Director Krsytal Paco-San Agustin said, "We do, however, encourage all eligible students (12 years of age and over) to avail of the protection the COVID-19 vaccine provides."

GDOE officials have pointed out that mandatory COVID-19 vaccination would aid in quelling any parent concerns as the department pushes for a return to in-person instruction.

GDOE officials also previously noted that unlike the TB skin test, which is mandated, there's no law regarding COVID-19 vaccination.

"That very difficult decision of course is being reviewed and researched by (the Department of Public Health and Social Services) and the governor. It is not for this board to decide upon," Fernandez said.

However, following a meeting Friday morning between Public Health and the governor's office, it is unclear whether a decision will be made by July 8 as implementation would not be possible without federal or local law.

"In the future, should we mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students, we would give ample notice to students and families," Paco-San Agustin said.

In the meantime, the department continues to track the vaccination of employees and students.

At the Tuesday meeting, Fernandez reported that 2,264 or 70% of school-based employees are fully vaccinated.

GDOE's goal is to have 80% of employees and students vaccinated before the first day of school on Aug. 12.

Vaccination data for students 12 to 19 years old is not available at the school level, however the overall island numbers are being tracked by GDOE.

"Based on the overall data for children on Guam right now, the latest information is about 48.6% of 16- to 19-year-olds are fully vaccinated," Fernandez said, "while 21.7% of 12- to 15-year-olds have received their second dose."

He added, "We're projecting at the start of the new school year if the pace remains the same, that we'll have about 57% of the 16- to 19-year-olds fully vaccinated and almost 40% of 12- to 15-year-olds."

GDOE factored in the lead time between the required two doses to make the projections.

"We won't quite be at our 80% goal, but you can see where we will be at by the time school starts," Fernandez said.