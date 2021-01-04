There is no update yet on when educators might get the COVID-19 vaccine as the public school community looks to a Jan. 19 return to in-person classes.

Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said he spoke to Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, who is optimistic vaccinations will be available to teachers and staff in the next few weeks.

"We have been strong supporters of the vaccination efforts and we continue to make Okkodo High School available for those purposes, and we know that our nurses have also assisted in some of those vaccination efforts," Fernandez said Wednesday. "We'll continue to be good partners and help (the Department of Public Health and Social Services) with giving the vaccines out to those people interested in receiving it. And, hopefully, the vaccine committee will determine when it's time for teachers and staff in our schools to be vaccinated."

Vaccinations will not be required to attend face-to-face classes or to work at school sites when in-person instruction resumes in mid-January.

However, GDOE was asked by Adelup to gather information on the number of teachers, administrators and staff interested in vaccination, as preparation for potential distribution.

Executive Order 2020-46 allows Guam schools to reopen campus classrooms for traditional learning this month. Guam remains in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, however.

Anxious

President-elect Joe Biden has committed to getting vaccines to educators as part of plans to control the COVID-19 pandemic and open the majority of America's schools, according to reports in The Washington Post.

But the number of GDOE staff who have responded positively has been low.

Of 2,013 teachers surveyed, 687, or 34%, stated they wanted to be vaccinated, while 305, or 26%, of 1,182 administrators and staff said they wanted the same.

There is still anxiety among parents over their children returning to classrooms, as represented by 24% registration for in-person instruction at GDOE.

Okiis Mgemaes, a parent The Guam Daily Post spoke with regarding the return of face-to-face classes, said he would be more comfortable if vaccinations become more widespread.