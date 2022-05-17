While teachers and other Guam Department of Education employees are set to receive a 20% pay increase later this month, principals and assistant principals will be getting that raise, plus another differential in addition to the bump in their base pay.

The two-tier raises were confirmed by Edward Birn, director of the Department of Administration, which recently completed an educator pay study and submitted recommended changes to the government's specific pay plan for instructors, mentors, counselors and administrators on May 11. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero approved those recommendations, with one major change, on the same day.

Beginning May 23, more than 1,900 GDOE employees will start to earn more. Base salaries under the educator pay plan will increase by 20%. This figure was increased from DOA's recommended 16% raise through a footnote that accompanied the governor's signature.

Additionally, a "flat work pay differential" of 15% and 10% will be granted to school principals and assistant principals, respectively.

The Guam Daily Post has been requesting more information on the estimated costs and how the raises would be implemented since they were announced last week.

Birn clarified that, when implemented, principals and assistant principals will see two distinct pay raises: a 20% bump in their base pay and an additional differential based on their position.

Since administrators will see two specific raises, these employees will certainly see a greater financial benefit than their counterparts in classrooms.

The average salary of a certified teacher is just under $49,000, while the average school principal makes about $89,900, according to data included in DOA's memo.

Once implemented, the two-tier raise would mean an average school principal earns $34,162 more each year, while the average teacher would get a $9,800 annual raise.

DOA, when recommending the across-the-board raise for all under the plan, said the increases would "address the recruitment difficulty of new teachers" and "add incentive to those whose salaries are slightly ahead of the market."

The differential pay for principals and assistant principals should be added on top of this, according to DOA, in order to "retain school administrators and persuade teachers to become school administrators (and fill difficult-to-recruit administrative positions)."

Employees on the pay plan can also expect incremental raises "of at least 3% to 5%" each year, according to another recommendation included in the memo that was approved by the governor.

Total cost confirmed at $30.4M

The annual cost of the base salary increases and new differential pay for administrators is about $30.4 million, according to Birn. He confirmed the figure, which was given by DOA in its May 11 memo, includes the $1.3 million needed to pay principals' and assistant principals' differential benefit, even though the estimate seemed to be limited to just the across-the-board adjustments.

"The estimates above reflect the recommended 16% (educator) pay plan structure movement and the impact it would have relative to aligning the pay structure with relevant markets," DOA's memo states, later adding: "This recommendation is based on data associated with the reference group, which excludes uncredentialed but professionally qualified teachers whose salaries are outside of the normal range. ... If, however, this group were included in market rate comparison, because of their separate pay scale, an increase of 20% would be required to move all pay grades to the market average (50th percentile). The annual cost of such increase is estimated at $30,412,586."

GDOE has yet to disclose its own estimated financial needs due to the raises, including the amount of added costs to new, vacant positions it is seeking through its requested budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Appropriations bill

Two senators have introduced a new bill to pay for the raises next year. Sen. Telena Nelson, chairperson of the legislative committee on education, and Sen. Joe San Agustin, the appropriations chair, are proposing to use $30 million in General Fund revenue in fiscal year 2023 to fund "the increased pay schedule for school teachers and school administrators that fall within the Educator Pay Plan."

Bill 305-36 also requires GDOE to submit a report to the speaker on the "cumulative amount of payments" made through the legislative authorization.