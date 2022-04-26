GDOE: After-school program staff to be paid this week

After-school teachers and coordinators working with the Guam Department of Education’s Aspire after-school program are expected to receive their pay this week after some delay.

It’s been roughly 35 calendar days since the paperwork related to paying Aspire employees was turned in. Under their contract, GDOE has 20 working days after the receipt of necessary documents to cut checks for the after-school program's staff.

The Aspire program is funded through federal monies received during COVID-19, specifically the American Rescue Plan. However, GDOE hasn’t been able to timely pay its Aspire teachers and coordinators for their service during the third quarter.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, “Yes, this is a matter of having cash to pay them before we get the federal reimbursement. However, I understand that payment is able to be made by mid-week if not earlier.”

Fernandez said the employees should be paid no later than Wednesday.

Although the program is funded through federal relief grants, GDOE fronts the money through the local budget appropriations and is later reimbursed by the federal government.

However, the challenge in paying upfront is finding the money in the local GDOE budget, which is already short $45 million this fiscal year.

GDOE wanted to offer a robust after-school program at each of the 41 public schools, but there's been a lack of interest among teachers to teach outside of regular school hours.

Because of the challenge, GDOE was not able to offer after-school programs such as ASPIRE in eight elementary schools and two middle schools.