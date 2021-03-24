GDOE aims for classes 5 days a week

Classes will be held five days a week for face-to-face and online learners. That’s the goal the Guam Department of Education would like to see met for school year 2021-2022, which starts in August.

That's a major shift from the current two days a week for a total of four hours for online learners and once a week for in-person learning.

The GDOE administration shared its plans for next school year with parents and stakeholders during a parent forum held for the Haya District on Tuesday evening.

GDOE’s current plan involves maximizing face-to-face instruction, setting parameters for online learners, safety measures, and classes five days a week for all students.

Changes in Guam’s public health emergency guidance over the past two days have major implications for schools.

Physical distancing requirements from the Department of Public Health and Social services have been modified to allow students within a classroom to remain 3 feet apart.

The second guidance came from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, which opened up vaccination to individuals 16 and older.

“We are working right now to look at what that means for our plans. And as soon as we make those decisions and adjustments, we will let everyone know,” said Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

Fernandez needs to review school capacities and current on-campus student enrollment for next school year before determining the maximum capacity for face-to-face enrollment.

Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erica Cruz said preliminary numbers suggest schools can accommodate 70% of the student population on campus given the 3 feet guidance.

Fernandez cautioned that other factors must also be considered, such as student-teacher ratios and the number of students who choose to enroll online.

But with this in mind and space limitation for next school year, Fernandez urged parents to register students quickly in a model of learning.

Next school year, parents will be required to commit their child to the online model for a full semester if they choose to enroll in the online model of learning.

The first day of classes is Aug. 10.

“Right now we have a majority of students on hard copy or online, so the number of students attending (face-to-face) is quite low and that’s with 6-feet distancing. However, now that we have the CDC guidances of 3 feet, we are able to accommodate more students and so that could be a possibility,” said Cruz.

Students in class five days a week means in-person learning and online schedules will be the same even if it’s a block schedule or traditional, that includes five periods a day.

To make that possible, GDOE plans to divide teachers and dedicate them to a single mode of learning as opposed to the current three models of learning.

“Currently our FTF students are attending classes one day a week and so we want to provide a quality education for our students,” said Cruz.

Nine elementary schools have indicated an interest in having online learning as more teachers have become comfortable with teaching online.

However, the kinks in the plan must be worked out, as issues surrounding a eight-hour online schedule were also discussed.