GDOE aims to help parents of special-needs students

The Guam Department of Education is discussing how to ramp up support for learning beyond the classroom and it appears school officials are listening to concerns related to special education.

GDOE officials have said that education is a community effort and following the loss of nearly two years of learning due to the pandemic, the department is now moving toward learning recovery with the help of federal funding. Part of the plan is to educate parents and ensure administrators and staff have an open-door policy to make parents feel welcome to express their concerns.

For 18 months, parents stepped in to help teachers as students for the most part were schooled at home.

Hard copy instructional materials had to be deciphered by parents, relearned and taught to the children. Parents of online learners had to learn to navigate the online educational platforms, and ensure their children stayed focused. Students under in-person instruction saw their teachers once a week, and were sent home with five days of coursework to be completed at home.

The different learning modes each presented challenges for parents, especially for parents of special-needs children.

In May, Abigail Ogo, a parent of a special-needs student entering the ninth grade, shared her concerns, reflecting on the past school year as it came to a close. She made it clear that communication was lacking and that led her to question if she was doing enough.

"All the time: 'Am I doing it right?' 'Are you giving your child enough?' Like I said, we have to learn all of this all over again, like expressions. It's different, doing homework ... then having to actually teach your child material. It's like, 'How do I do it?' 'Where do I start?' And with an autistic child, they require manipulatives or everything is like modified. So how do I modify this and teach him so he knows?" Gogo said.

At a recent Strategic Plan and Grading policy input session, Doris Bukikosa, with the School Climate Culture and Engagement Division, recognized the need to bolster communication between the school and the home.

Bukikosa said that at a meeting with parent support groups for various special-needs populations with specific disabilities, parents asked for additional funding to help in the home learning environment.

"They talked about different disabilities and how those parents would like to try to seek some supports available. They understand that currently and again it's not to abuse or saying that the department is not doing what they can. They understand that there are financial constraints and knowing that there are some funds available now to get some of those supports and services," Bukikosa said.

The support would help parents build their strategies in trying to help their children.

"Of course, when the child is home with the parent they don't have that support system from the school site in their homes 24 hours," said Bukikosa.

Training for parents would cover an array of topics, Bukikosa said.

"We are also going to teach the child about strategies to either de-escalate or learning how to manage when they are having an episode or breakdown or some kind of, for lack of a better word, inappropriate behavior," she said. "You don't want the student to have a meltdown and become physical with their siblings or parents."

Bukikosa said parents are speaking up and she hopes to get that message across to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio as they review applications from nonprofit organizations interested in implementing after-school programs this coming school year.

Last week the governor's office announced it had received over six dozen applications from educational institutions, government entities, community organizations and nonprofits proposing programs and activities to address learning recovery for students and to improve their social and emotional well-being.

The Governor's Education Assistance and Youth Empowerment grant program dedicates a portion of the $33 million in CARES Act funding received by the governor through the Education Stabilization Fund.