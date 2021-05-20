The Guam Department of Education's 41 schools have all received accreditation, which means they meet national standards.

Accreditation is critical for high schools as universities and even many employers only recognize diplomas from accredited high schools. The focus these past few years were the middle and elementary schools, which required an alignment of curriculum and best practices.

“Obviously, all high schools must be accredited, especially for students that are applying for a federal grant or a university. It requires that the high schools were accredited," said Erika Cruz, deputy superintendent of operations. The pandemic made it difficult for accreditation teams to fly to Guam for site visits, but the teams as well as the schools were prepared for virtual visits.

In a virtual press conference on Tuesday, GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez announced the department achieved the goal it set in 2014 for all schools to earn Western Association of Schools and Colleges accreditation.

Consistency through the district

Cruz said through the accreditation process she was excited to see that all the schools were on the same page in terms of curriculum. That means students and teachers can transfer to another school and the curriculum will be the same.

“It was nice to see that even though the report was specific to your school, the strategies and training that was provided to our school administrators and our teachers were consistent,” Cruz said.

While all 41 schools worked to attain accreditation, GDOE worked to achieve accreditation at the district level.

GDOE is the first district to be accredited by WASC. Cruz said GDOE worked closely with WASC Executive Vice President Marilyn George in the accreditation process.

“That was an interesting process. It truly is something that we are utilizing to improve the services to our schools and it also drives the decision we make at the district level,” Cruz said.

George, who attended the virtual conference on behalf of WASC, celebrated GDOE’s accomplishment.

“We celebrate on behalf of WASC, all 41 schools and GDOE fully embracing their journey of continuous improvement, and our process focused on learning supports that,” said George.

George said that she uses GDOE as a model as she works with other districts in developing and seeing how accreditation is integral to the journey of continuous improvement.