GDOE: All schools expected to be inspected and pass by April 2024

The process to repair and inspect schools continues with a minor adjustment in the schedule which, according to the superintendent of education, became effective last week.

“In working with the director of Public Health and his team, we have set a goal to inspect one school per week,” Guam Department of Education Superintendent Kenneth Swanson told the Guam Education Board at its meeting held Tuesday. "This adjustment allows our maintenance teams to work ahead of the inspectors to ensure that each school is ready to pass and provides Public Health resources to conduct non-school-related inspections."

Leading up to the start of the school year, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services was inspecting three schools per week. Now that it's back down to one a week, it will take some time to inspect all 41 public schools.

“The director and I have an open channel to work together on any issue that may arise. We have created a schedule that will have all of our schools inspected and passed by April 2024,” Swanson said.

As the law stands, the April 2024 deadline would mean some schools' permits would expire just months after passing inspection. Swanson said he has proposed a change to local law that has sanitary permits expiring June 30 of each year.

“This proposal proposes to have them expire on a one-year anniversary of their issue date. This will reduce the (stress) on the system (in) the out years and facilitate planning and support for our schools. The use of variance and mitigation plans for deficiencies continues successfully. Principals are certifying the readiness of their schools to open today,” he said.

Schools opened Wednesday in several configurations, dependent on the space available at each campus and its inspection status.

“Most schools are opening fully face-to-face at their own campuses. Four student bodies share two campuses, attending in six-hour shifts. Two schools are operating shifts within their own students based on their grade level, and in four cases eight student bodies alternate the use of four campuses,” Swanson reported.

September target

Schools that are being hosted at another campus on an alternating schedule won’t be sharing for long, according to the superintendent.

“The eight student bodies attending on alternate days will get priority attention by maintenance personnel to get their guest school back to its own campus as quickly as possible. I’ve set the target for that to be Sept. 30,” Swanson said.

By the end of September, education officials will provide an update to stakeholders, he said.

“We should be able to update the alternative-day model by the end of September and prepare a plan to recover lost instructional time,” Swanson said. “So this doubling up should disappear by the second week of September,” he said.

As students move back to their home campuses, Swanson said, transportation schedules will be adjusted.

While online learning isn't being used as a model of instruction now, Swanson said it could be an option.

“We are researching the possibility, but no specific plans are in place at this time with regard to online learning,” Swanson said.

With students back in school, GDOE officials will explore cross-leveling of teachers.

“We will examine school enrollment levels and class sizes to cross-level instructional staff, with the goal of having a certified teacher in all settings. We are aware that the system has excessive seat capacity and some school sites can be closed,” Swanson said, "while other sites are growing in enrollment. Rezoning and right-sizing the district is likely to be an open topic in our communities this year as we also address a reduced operating budget proposed by the Legislature."