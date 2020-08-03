As the Guam Department of Education seeks the removal of third-party oversight on federal dollars it receives, Superintendent Jon Fernandez is suggesting it is also time lawmakers reconsider the need for the Education Financial Supervisory Commission.

The commission was created under Public Law 30-164 as a response to fiscal mismanagement resulting from a high turnover of people in key positions. The commission's primary role is to monitor the financial health of Guam DOE and identify advance signs of financial distress.

"On behalf of our department employees, I can attest that GDOE has stabilized in many key positions to ensure that financial management improvements continue," Fernandez said during a virtual roundtable hearing on the commission held July 31 by the education committee of the Guam Legislature.

"I can attest that fiscal mismanagement is no longer an issue in terms of requiring the closure of schools or disrupting services for students. It is no longer true that the public lacks confidence in our public school system," he said.

Mark Mendiola, vice chairman of the Guam Education Board and chairman of the GEB budget and finance committee, said the commission might have been a good idea at one point but he argued it is no longer needed, as the superintendent and board work closely together to develop budgets and monitor the department's financial condition.

Pushback

These statements drew criticism from EFSC member Carol Hinkle-Sanchez, who argued that the commission and education board serve different functions, and that the commission provides oversight to ensure Guam DOE is not overspending.

"With an $8 million IOU to many different vendors, you would think that they overspend somewhere," Hinkle-Sanchez said.

Fernandez said that amount is part of Guam DOE's aging accounts payable and that the department typically runs between $7 million and $10 million in payables, with different maturation levels.

"I wouldn't call them necessarily a debt, but they are owed to the vendors within a timely period. ... That's not a new issue, it's something we've discussed numerous times and I don't know that the EFSC would necessarily improve that," Fernandez said.

Cash flow, better projections on special education and similar discussions already part of the oversight under the purview of the executive branch and Legislature are sufficient to work through these issues, he said.

'Something we can discuss'

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson said she was surprised to hear Fernandez and Mendiola request the removal of the commission that day. The purpose of the roundtable was to discuss vendor payables 90 days old and older "because we've been getting a lot of calls from the stakeholders. And especially because of the school closures we had to do, ... maybe the cost savings we could have examined from the utilities not being utilized during this time."

The EFSC may still have a position to hold until Guam DOE is free of its third-party fiduciary, Nelson said.

"Maybe that's something we can discuss," she said.