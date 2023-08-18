GDOE announces 3 different schedules in new school year

Public school students will begin the school year on one of three school schedules, depending on which schools they attend.

The schedules, set by the Guam Department of Education for school year 2023-2024, come as a result of efforts to comply with the Sanitary School Building Code and work around a lack of school buses. The three school schedules are: traditional, double session and alternating.

"Our goal is to have every student attend school on their school campus," Superintendent Kenneth Swanson said in a GDOE news release. "As inspections occur and repairs are made, we will continue to update our island community on our progress. I would like to thank all of the volunteers, families and community partners who continue to assist our schools in preparation for inspection and reopening."

Traditional schedule

Under the traditional school schedule, students will attend school five days a week with regular school instructional hours.

The following schools are on the traditional school schedule:

Elementary schools (8:30 a.m. to 2:43 p.m.)

• Agana Heights Elementary

• Astumbo Elementary

• B.P. Carbullido Elementary

• C.L. Taitano Elementary

• Captain H.B. Price Elementary

• Chief Brodie Memorial Elementary

• Finegayan Elementary

• Harry S. Truman Elementary

• Inalåhan Elementary

• J.Q. San Miguel Elementary

• Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary

• M.U. Lujan Elementary

• Marcial A. Sablan Elementary

• Merizo Martyrs Memorial School

• Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary

• P.C. Lujan Elementary

• Talo'fo'fo' Elementary

Middle schools (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

• Agueda Johnston Middle School

• Luis P. Untalan Middle School

• Oceanview Middle School

High schools (6:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.)

• J.P. Torres Success Academy

• Southern High

• Tiyan High

The schedule for George Washington High School is from 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Double-session schedule

Four public schools will follow the double-session school schedule, sharing campuses.

"One school population will attend in-person instruction on campus in the morning," GDOE said in the release, while a second school population will attend in-person instruction on campus during the afternoon.

• Okkodo High School students will attend classes at the Okkodo campus from 6:55 a.m. to noon.

• F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School students will attend classes at the Okkodo campus from 1:15 to 5:45 p.m.

• John F. Kennedy High School students will attend classes at the JFK campus from 6:10 to 11 a.m.

• Simon Sanchez High School students will attend classes at the JFK campus from noon to 5:15 p.m.

Alternating schedule

The alternating school schedule follows either an internal alternating schedule or an alternate schedule with a host school.

"Due to an insufficient number of school buses to accommodate our students, several schools have opted to follow the alternating school schedule," GDOE said in the release. "The alternating school schedule is when two student populations will alternate their presence on a school campus."

For example, Liguan Elementary School and Tamuning Elementary School kindergarten, first and second grade students will begin the school year at their respective campuses on Aug. 23. Third, fourth and fifth grade students begin school Aug. 24. Kindergarten through second grade students will attend classes Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Third through fifth grade students will attend classes Tuesday and Thursday. The two groups will switch days the following week.

Inalåhan Middle School sixth grade students will begin the school year Aug. 23, followed by seventh and eighth grade students on Aug. 24.

Jose Rios Middle School sixth and seventh grade students will begin classes Aug. 23, followed by eighth grade students on Aug. 24.

Both schools will follow the internal alternating schedule daily and weekly.

D.L. Perez Elementary School and Upi Elementary School students will share the D.L. Perez Elementary campus. D.L. Perez Elementary students will begin classes Aug. 23, while Upi students will begin on Aug. 24.

Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School and Adacao Elementary School students will share the Juan M. Guerrero Elementary campus, with Juan M. Guerrero students starting classes Aug. 23 and Adacao students on Aug. 24.

Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School and Wettengel Elementary School students will share the Maria A. Ulloa campus. Maria A. Ulloa students start classes Aug. 23, while Wettengel students start Aug. 24.

Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School students and Astumbo Middle School students will share the Benavente campus. Benavente students start classes Aug. 23 and Astumbo students start Aug. 24.