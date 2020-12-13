GDOE announces break in distribution of hard copy lessons, school meals

The Guam Department of Education's Christmas break starts Dec. 21 and ends Jan. 1, 2021. Classes resume Jan. 4, 2021.

There will be no hard copy distribution over the break, officials stated. Parents of children enrolled in the hard copy model of learning should contact their child’s school directly for more information.

In addition, school meals will not be distributed during the Christmas break, officials said. The final meal distribution day for the second quarter is Friday, Dec. 11. On that date, the distribution will include food for the following week.

The School Meal Distribution Program for the third quarter will resume on Dec. 30.

Officials said starting Jan. 8, 2021, the School Meal Distribution Program will continue every Friday as regularly scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at all 41 GDOE schools.

“We wish our students the best of luck as they finish up their second quarter assignments and gear up for the holiday break,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “This has been a long and arduous semester and we send our well wishes to all our GDOE employees and families as they prepare for the well-deserved break. Happy holidays to all!”