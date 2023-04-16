Six outstanding Guam Department of Education teachers have been selected as finalists for the 2024 Guam Teacher of the Year award, however, only one will claim the prestigious title.

The previous recipient, Stephanie Concepcion from Talo'fo'fo' Elementary School, has represented Guam as the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year and will pass the torch to the new awardee.

This year's remaining nominees are:

• Maria Theresa Patricio, Finegayan Elementary School.

• Joy Lynn J. Ada, George Washington High School.

• Luke Jaret Tedtaotao, George Washington High School.

• Colette Beausoliel, John F. Kennedy High School.

• Aldrin Jay Cajigal, Liguan Elementary School.

• Jonilin San Nicolas, Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School.

“I just want everybody to know that the collaborating and advocating for the love of learning with the district, school community, faculty, staff, parents and as well as the students themselves, that we ensure that lifelong learning is a possibility in all aspects of their life,” Concepcion told The Guam Daily Post in May 2022.

Teachers for the 2024 GTOY were nominated by their fellow colleagues and community members and will move on to the next phase of the selection process.

For the final round, judges will conduct in-classroom observations to determine the new champion, according to a release from GDOE.

The Foundation for Public Education and GDOE will announce the 2024 Guam Teacher of the Year during a virtual gala to be held Sunday, May 7.