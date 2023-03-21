The Guam Department of Education announced the semifinalists for the 2024 Guam Teacher of the Year.

The 12 semifinalists will move on to the second phase of the selection process, which will consist of an interview and classroom observations conducted by judges from previous awardees.

The semifinalists are:

• Joy James Ada, George Washington High School.

• Colette G. Beausoliel, John F. Kennedy High School.

• Nicole Jeweline Borja, George Washington High School.

• Aldrin Jay Cajigal, Liguan Elementary School.

• Arlene Barbara Cruz, M.U. Lujan Elementary School.

• Natasha Palomo Cruz, Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School.

• Jennifer Jose Malinao, Finegayan Elementary School.

• Maria Patricio, Finegayan Elementary School.

• Juliana B.C. Rivera, Inarajan Middle School.

• Teresa Calvo Sakisat, J.P. Torres Success Academy.

• Jonilin Lizama San Nicolas, Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School.

• Luke Jaret M. Tedtaotao, George Washington High School.

After the selection process, six finalists will be chosen for the next round of evaluations and judging.

“We would like to congratulate these amazing teachers nominated by their colleagues, supervisors, and community,” GDOE stated in a release.