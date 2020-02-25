The Guam Department of Education announced the 12 semifinalists for the 2020 Teacher of the Year program.

• Julieta Anitok, Simon Sanchez High School

• Noshista Benavente-Delgado, Jose Rios Middle School

• Natasha Palomo Cruz, Maria Ulloa Elementary School

• Michelle DeGuzman, Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School

• Ceferino Duarosan, Adacao Elementary School

• Mary Garvilles, Tiyan High School

• Kristine Gianchand, Finegayan Elementary School

• Vann Peter G. Libranda, Okkodo High School

• Nicole Nadal, Oceanview Middle School

• Chelo Marie Paulino, Jose Rios Middle School

• Dymphnia San Nicolas-Diaz, Tiyan High School

• Benjamin Santiago, Agueda Johnston I. Middle School

“I want to congratulate our semifinalists and thank them for the service they provide to our students and families,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

“Their dedication, commitment and excellence in teaching showcases the wonderful teachers in our public school system.”

Last year's winner was Adacao Elementary School teacher Analyn de Vera Palugod.

The semifinalists will now move on to the interview phase of the selection process, which will narrow down the group to six finalists.

The final phase includes classroom observation conducted by judges, who are former Guam Teacher of the Year representatives. Based on these results, the finalist with the highest points will move on to represent Guam at the national level.