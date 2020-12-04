GDOE asks parents to fill out form by Dec. 18 for face-to-face learning

Public schools are asking parents to fill out forms for face-to-face instruction in anticipation of school campuses reopening for students.

The forms are due at schools by Dec. 18, according to a Guam Department of Education press release.

Parents who want their child to attend school physically in the second semester will need to complete what officials are calling the instruction selection forms, which are available at each school. Officials seek information that will help GDOE plan for its continued compliance with COVID-19 regulations. Parents should fill out one form per child. Completed forms must be submitted to each school site by Dec. 18.

Parents who prefer their child continue with distance learning next semester do not need to complete this selection form. Students enrolled in distance learning models of instruction will remain in either the online or hard copy model next semester. While plans are underway to phase out the hard copy model of learning, the hard copy model will continue this year and will be phased out by next school year.

Plans to potentially reopen GDOE schools in January at the earliest are subject to authorization by the governor of Guam and superintendent of Education and will be dependent on the island’s evolving health situation. Any potential reopening of schools for on-campus classroom instruction will include mitigation measures such as an alternating cohort schedule which will limit the amount of students on campus on any given day, temperature checks, physical distancing, mandatory use of face coverings, and frequent hand washing and sanitizing. The Guam Education Board is expected to make a decision regarding plans for the potential reopening of schools by December 15, 2020.

Parents can call their child's school for more information. The form is also available on the GDOE website at https://www.gdoe.net/District/Portal/school-year-2020-2021-information. For more information on school COVID-19 health and safety measures, check out the GDOE website at https://www.gdoe.net/District/Portal/health-safety-guidelines.