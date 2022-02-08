A request to waive the 180-instructional-day requirement for public schools was sent to the Guam Legislature on Monday, according to Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

The public school system is in violation of the mandate, having missed 24 days of in-person instruction at the beginning of the school year.

The missed school days, however, were out of GDOE's hands. At the time, the number of COVID-19 cases had reached into the triple digits, prompting a suspension of classroom learning for compulsory aged schools on island.

Public Law 34-105 requires at least 180 instructional days for GDOE students, broken down to 900 hours per year for elementary school students and 1,260 hours per year for middle and high school students. According to Guam Service Learning, "this converts to 900 instructional hours, which is equivalent to 54,000 minutes."

As it stands, the violation also leaves GDOE and the government of Guam potentially liable for failure to provide an adequate public education.

In order to rectify the violation, GDOE and Guam Education Board officials agreed that seeking a waiver from the Legislature was the best option.

The waiver drew overwhelming support from middle and high school students surveyed by the Islandwide Board of Governing Students. Out of 348 responses, 56.3% or 213 students supported the waiver and felt no need to extend the school year.

The decision was unanimously approved by board officials, some of whom believed that making up the 24 missed school days would not benefit students. It was also made in light of the uncertainty the pandemic has brought to the school year, as the island is in the midst of the fourth pandemic surge. Future school closures remain a possibility.

Service learning requirement

As part of the request Fernandez also asked senators to waive the service learning requirement for graduating seniors.

"Public Law 28-41 recognizes the importance of service learning and has mandated it as a requirement for all high school students," according to Guam Service Learning. "Students are required to have earned 75 hours of service learning in order to graduate. All Guam high school students must complete 75 hours of service learning to graduate."

The requests for the waivers are now in the hands of senators.

In March 2020, GDOE was successful in seeking a waiver from the Guam Legislature to the 180-instructional-day requirement mandated by law, for last school year.

As a result, GDOE students were advanced to the next grade level and high school seniors graduated without having to meet the required service learning hours.

For the current school year, GDOE officials are optimistic the Legislature will grant the waiver once again.