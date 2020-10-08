Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects, an architectural firm with experience working on projects on Guam and in the Northern Marianas, Hawaii and Palau, has been awarded a $5.7 million contract to design a new Simon Sanchez High School.

Education officials made the announcement, along with the governor, lieutenant governor and other elected officials, during a Facebook Live event Wednesday afternoon.

"We're really excited and frankly, we're really honored with the faith that the selection team has put in selecting TRMA to take on this project," said Michael Makio, the principal architect for the firm.

Makio presented various projects the firm has been involved in, including Kagman High School in Saipan, the University of Guam and Guam Community College, to give a sense of how they plan to approach Simon Sanchez.

"In terms of the character and the appearance of the school, we always want to do ... designs that will spur the imagination of the students that come to the schools and also instill pride in the spaces when they get to those schools," Makio said.

One of the items the firm will be emphasizing for Simon Sanchez is to have a variety of group-setting spaces for education and interaction, he said.

The design project is funded with money from the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Guam Department of Education.

'Procurement obstacles'

An attempt to bid out a full reconstruction project failed in 2017, resulting in the introduction of several pieces of legislation intended to help move the process along. GDOE was ultimately granted the authority to head the procurement of a new school, which is now being done in phases.

"We've been working on this new Simon Sanchez for the past eight years and we continue to push to get this project done. And as you know, the project went through a number of procurement obstacles in the past," GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said just before the contract award was announced.

"So it really was important in the last couple of years for DOE to seek changes in legislation to allow DOE to lead procurement efforts because we felt that if we were the agency ... we could advocate the most for Simon Sanchez as a priority," Fernandez said.

Following the completion of this design phase, GDOE will seek a contractor to finance and build the new Yigo school.