GDOE begins typhoon damage assessments

Now that shelter services are being wrapped up, administrators with the Guam Department of Education are focusing on their campuses, specifically to assess the damage caused by Typhoon Mawar.

According to Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz, the assessments began Tuesday and followed preliminary evaluations conducted by GDOE personnel.

“Many windows were blown out, and doors, obviously. We have a lot of flooding,” she said. “We're trying to get the water out so the tiles aren't popping up. And so that's what the staff had been talking about and what employees have been doing: Trying to get the water out.”

As of Monday afternoon, she said, the structure that sustained the most damage was the gym at Astumbo Middle School, which prevented its use as a tier 2, or post-typhoon, shelter.

Michelle Franquez, acting GDOE spokesperson, told The Guam Daily Post early Tuesday afternoon that officials were continuing to meet on the assessments, and no information about school damage was available pending ongoing meetings.

Summer school

The typhoon also may have an effect on when summer school will begin, if at all.

“We're currently meeting as a management team and we're going to make a decision depending on what's going to happen in the next couple of weeks,” Cruz said. "If our internet connection is better, if we go into islandwide power, (the decision is) really dependent on just the basic infrastructure of our island. That will determine how our kids will be able to even have a summer school."