Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Council of Chief State School Officers.

The council is a nonpartisan, nationwide, nonprofit organization of public officials who head departments of elementary and secondary education in the states, the District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and five U.S. extra-state jurisdictions.

Fernandez is appointed to serve out the remaining term of former Hawaii state superintendent Christina Kishimoto. He will be eligible in November to be elected to a full term. Fernandez, in his 10th year as Guam’s chief state school officer, is the longest currently serving member of the CCSSO.

"It is a privilege and honor to have this opportunity to serve on the CCSSO Board of Directors during such a critical time in education as we all work to emerge from this pandemic stronger and more focused than ever,” said Fernandez. “We have a tremendous task ahead of us to ensure and sustain the safe return of all of our children back to school, and I look forward to bringing Guam's experiences and solutions to the table as part of our national discussion."