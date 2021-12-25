Local senators wanted a better understanding of how GDOE is using the $287 million in American Rescue Plan funds for island schools.

The Guam Department of Education is the state department in charge of disbursing the COVID-19 relief funds to public, private and charter schools on island.

GDOE received the bulk of the funds, with $239.43 million dedicated to the 41 GDOE public schools. That leaves $47.57 million to be shared by private and charter schools, as well as the state administration office.

Ike Santos, federal programs administrator for GDOE, broke down the remainder for senators on Wednesday during an oversight hearing regarding the appropriations:

• St John's School was allocated $1.5 million.

• Guahan Academy Charter School received $4 million.

• Catholic schools received $25.5 million.

• St. Paul Christian School was allocated $900,000.

• SIFA Learning Academy received $1.9 million.

• iLearn Academy was allocated $4.9 million.

• The state administration office for the administration of the federal grants, ancillary personnel grant office was allocated $8.6 million.

Each institution was provided funds for supplies, materials, equipment and labor based on student enrollment numbers from the previous school year.

The federal relief funds are meant to last until 2024.

With GDOE’s share of $239 million, the department plans to spend $147 million for capital improvement projects. Santos said GDOE broke the expenditures down by areas of service.

For example, contractual services for the management of medium size work come up to about $4.5 million and for the construction management of large projects, the cost is $7.5 million. Construction management for small projects will cost $2.5 million, Santos said.

On top of that, GDOE will need to pay for consultant services to conduct assessments of buildings and classrooms at a cost of about $500,000.

Santos provided a breakdown for lawmakers of other costs of services:

• Mechanical priorities, such as CIPs, based on GDOE’s Facilities Master Plan, are estimated at $10 million for public schools.

• Electrical priorities will cost $16.5 million.

• Plumbing priorities inclusive of bathroom repairs and overall water leaks through GDOE’s 41 schools were estimated to cost about $12.5 million.

• Fire protection priorities cost $9.5 million.

• Roofing priorities cost $11 million.

• Hardware costs are estimated at $12.5 million.

• Surface wall finishes could cost $9 million.

• Pest control costs were estimated at $8.7 million.

• Site drainage systems and septic priorities are estimated at $11 million.

• Sports facilities have a cost estimate of $10.6 million.

However, the money is still sitting.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, although the funds are dedicated, none of the projects has been executed.

“Because we actually have three pots of funding that we are trying to execute and we’re prioritizing the ones that are expiring first,” Fernandez said.

That means that the figures provided remain estimated costs for the services. This prompted Sen. Telena Nelson, chairperson of the committee on education, to question what would happen to the funds if the final cost is less than the estimates provided.

According to Santos, what happens with that money is at the prerogative of the superintendent and Deputy Superintendent Joseph Sanchez, who serves as the project manager for the district.

Fernandez said the funds, if not spent, could be shifted based on need. But he also stressed that the estimates would be impacted by the number of vendors who are able to compete to provide the services. Guam's construction industry is seeing a shortage of contractors and skilled workers who can work immediately because of the volume of projects related to the military buildup.

“Whether it’s labor or supply cost, we know those costs are fluctuating. But once we encumber those funds through the contracting process then we’ll have a more specific number,” Fernandez said.

GDOE has three major projects lined up to start the process of procurement and work by the end of this school year.

“These are the canopy projects, restroom renovations and air-conditioning contract,” Fernandez said.

A spotlight was placed on GDOE’s ARP spending plan over concerns regarding GDOE’s fiscal year 2022 budget shortfall of $45 million and the department's request for additional funds from the Legislature. Senators questioned the need for additional funding, noting the COVID-19 relief funds received.

According to Fernandez, there remains a $9 million budget gap in local appropriations after identifying austerity measures and alternative funding sources.

GDOE officials also made it clear that, although the ARP provides flexibility in spending, there are federal requirements that outline how the funds can be used.