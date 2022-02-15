The Guam Department of Education is focusing on students’ school life experience, which has been a challenge to provide the last two school years.

Public school students have gone without school assemblies and other activities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now, GDOE is focusing on bringing those experiences back.

At M.U. Lujan Elementary School, the students participated in a school assembly for Valentine's Day and recognized students of the month, which earlier in the pandemic was not possible.

“The pandemic has impacted all our lives tremendously … it’s important for us to try to resume normal operations as much as possible; try to bring back a lot of the things we used to do at the school site in order for our children to continue to grow,” M.U. Lujan Principal Natasha Dela Cruz said.

School dances, homecoming, prom and indoor graduations were paused due to physical distancing guidelines and distance learning.

A majority of the last two school years were spent with students learning from home and not having the full school life experience.

When students returned to the classroom this school year, COVID-19 pandemic school closures derailed in-person learning for three weeks.

It wasn’t until this school year that Public Health officials relaxed the 6-foot and 3-foot social distancing guidelines in school settings. Students resumed school five days a week.

“In celebration for example for Valentine's Day, this whole week is dedicated to spirit week activities. We have our students dressing up in red, in hearts, in pink and white, just to celebrate. Celebrate each other, celebrate the holiday and just start to go back to how we used to be pre-pandemic,” Dela Cruz said.

While students have been able to participate in dress-downs to show school spirit, the bigger effort to bring back assemblies and other activities comes as the island is faced with the omicron wave of the pandemic.

Last Wednesday, GDOE reported 283 active student cases of COVID-19, followed by 49 additional cases reported for the week.

Guam’s fourth surge has raised concerns in the community over the risk of transmission in the school setting. While GDOE has acknowledged these pandemic-related fears, it has stood fast in keeping kids in school and avoiding closures.

“I know everyone even up to now as parents, as the virus spreads, parents and our community, we worry if our children are safe in school,” Dela Cruz said. “Here, all I can do my best as a school principal and say we are going to maximize our distancing, we are going to push face masks and we are going to follow our safety protocols. So that way it’s possible for our children to return each day of the week engaged in fun learning activities socializing as much as possible, as safe as possible, with their peers.”

She noted the importance of community and parent partnerships in bringing back a sense of normalcy to students.

“If we all do our part just to stop the further spread of the virus and take care of ourselves, I think we will be in a better place in a couple of months from now and we can resume our normal activities that we used to do, pre-pandemic,” Dela Cruz said.