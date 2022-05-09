GDOE brings back end of year survey

The YES survey is back. The Guam Department of Education began sending out the Year End of School survey last week in search of feedback from parents about their school’s performance over the course of the school year.

The 45-question survey was prefaced by Superintendent Jon Fernandez, who told parents the reason for the survey.

“This school year is ending and what a challenging year it was for all of us,” he said. “In 2017 and 2019, we sent this YES Survey and made improvements to our services. Then the pandemic hit. We did not do this YES Survey in 2020 and 2021 given that the school situation was somewhat different during those years.”

But now that GDOE is back to traditional instruction, education officials want feedback from parents.

“This year as we slowly yet smoothly go back to face-to-face learning, we want to ask you again what do you think of your child’s experience in public school?” Fernandez said.

The survey comprises questions seen in the 2019 YES Survey with additional questions specific to face-to-face learning and the State Strategic Plan.

The YES survey asks parents to gauge how they feel about their child’s school experience using a rating between strongly disagree and strongly agree in responding to the statement made in each question.

The first section of questions in the 2022 YES Survey pertain to teachers and the administration of the school. It asks parents whether teachers know how to teach, how to test and how to grade students, and if time is not wasted in the classroom.

The next set of questions are related to GDOE management and staff at the GDOE central office in Tiyan. The questions center around communication and ability to help stakeholders.

The third set of questions focuses on the path forward, with the State Strategic plan, I Chalan-ta Mo’na. While the last set of questions pertain specifically to the return to face-to-face learning.

The first question in the last section of the survey asks parents if they observe that students seem to pay more attention to the teacher and to the lesson when they are in school than when at home in an online class.

At the beginning of the school year, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a districtwide school closure and transition to online learning. While the online learning option is going to be available next school year under certain circumstances, all students will return to face-to-face instruction.

The last section also presents questions related to COVID-19 safety and health measures implemented at schools and the school’s ability to follow those rules.

The last question in the survey asks whether students look forward to the next school year when everyone has to come back to school again.

Fernandez said the results of the survey are used by school principals to improve the student experience on campus.

“They also use the results for continuing accreditation of the school,” he said.