GDOE budget must cover federal mandates to avoid losing funding

The Guam Department of Education will request a reduced budget for fiscal year 2022 but the department must also ensure it gets the funding it needs to keep federal pandemic assistance money in public schools.

With a budget hearing set for July 15, GDOE Budget and Finance committee officials met late last month to review the department's fiscal year 2022 budget, which has been reduced by 22%. The original request submitted by the department in January was for $373,164,767.

Guam Education Board resolution 2021-08, if approved as amended, would reduce the budget to $291,429,286. That represents a reduction of $81.7 million or 22% from the original budget request.

At the board's direction, Superintendent Jon Fernandez said GDOE crunched the numbers to see where reductions could be made in the budget request.

The amended resolution, which must be approved by the education board, would reduce the operations budget and include additional information to make the adjustments based on federal mandates.

Fernandez said the budget reduction is possible because of funding received by the department over the course of the pandemic:

$287 million from the American Rescue Plan enacted in March

$110 million through Education Stabilization Fund II moneys from the Consolidated Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act enacted in December 2020

$41.5 million from the CARES Act

"The federal funds have helped us address many different areas of need including student safety and student learning," Fernandez said. "These are areas that may have coincided or overlapped with the FY2022 budget request."

The overlap was seen in areas of contractual supplies and equipment and capital improvement projects.

Maintenance of effort requirement

Although the funds will be provided to GDOE over a period of time, there is a risk that the funds could be lost.

"As a condition of receiving the federal funds, we have provided the assurance that the maintenance of effort requirement will be met," Fernandez said, otherwise GDOE would "risk the loss or continued availability of federal funds."

That requirement means the government of Guam must come up with 31% of the fiscal 2022 budget.

The "maintenance of effort" for the funds received in the ESF-SEA I grant was calculated based on an average dollar amount the local government has spent on elementary and secondary education for fiscal years 2017 through 2019. The three-year average comes to $207.9 million of cash received in those fiscal years, and the government of Guam is supposed to apply that amount to fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

Fiscal 2021 has yet to be calculated for the ESF II and ARP funds, but for fiscal 2020, Fernandez has said the department was short $5.1 million of meeting the requirement.

GDOE and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office are working together to address the MOE requirement and a meeting is pending.

There are two steps, Fernandez said. The first is to ensure that GDOE and the administration are using the same methods to calculate the requirement amount. He pointed out that the governor's calculation includes charter schools and higher education institutions.

The second step was prompted by a request from Sen. Joe San Agustin, that the governor's office clarify the executive branch's original budget submission.

"So if there is a shared recommendation to fund the maintenance of effort, he recommended that be handled with the governor directly instead of going to the Legislature," said Fernandez.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to Adelup on the governor's stance, as Fernandez wasn't certain whether the governor was committed to funding the requirement under her budget.

The Post awaits a response from the governor's office.