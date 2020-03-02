GDOE budget request includes $35M for canopies, repairs

A portion of the Guam Department of Education $365 million budget request includes $35 million that would purchase canopies for Benavente Middle School and address facilities needs at other schools.

The Dededo school's parent-teacher organization president has made it known over the years that the school needs canopies for the areas between school buildings as well as the parking lot. Each time it rains, more than 600 students, teachers and staff have little choice but to walk in the rain to get to where they need to be on campus.

Other schools, including L.B. Johnson Elementary School in Tamuning, have had their walkway canopies repaired, but the federal funds that paid for that were specifically for repairs, said Jon Fernandez, Guam Department of Education superintendent.

"It's not a repair for Benavente Middle. They've never had canopies, but they're asking for that to be addressed," Fernandez said. "So we have had to request from the local budget for funding to help us support not just Benavente but all those other schools out there that need capital improvements."

He said the $35 million identified in the agency's budget request includes major capital improvement projects that schools identified.

"These are awnings, not just for BMS, but for other schools. ... Price Elementary is a growing school. Their cafeteria is small, so a cafeteria expansion is needed," he said. "There's a lot of schools that were grandfathered in terms of things like (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance, so we need to make sure that we attend to those needs."

A school such as George Washington High School, which is one of the oldest public school buildings on island, may still be fine structurally, Fernandez said. However, much of the electrical wiring of the buildings on the campus is old and is handling increased power loads with more air conditioning units, as well as more computers and other technology in the classrooms and offices.

At least $90M in 'deferred maintenance'

"We know there's $90 million and more of deferred maintenance (for public schools)," Fernandez added. "We know we need funding to support keeping our school safe because that's where our kids are, and these are not things that are going to go away, nor is our public mandate to provide an adequate education going to go away.

"So the question is, 'Where can we find a dedicated source of funding that we can use over time to address these needs?' We don't need to pay for anything all at once. But it would help us to plan if we were able to tap into a source of funds that is just dedicated to facility improvements."

Fernandez said it's difficult to fund capital improvement projects out of an operational budget.

"Usually a government would issue a long-term bond. They would say this is money that will be used for facilities. And because your facilities are going to last 25 to 30 years, it makes sense to finance for the life of the loan," he said. "But because we don't have the ability to borrow anymore, we are forced to try to fund it from our operating budget but that doesn't make any sense."

The other challenge is GDOE's budget, historically, is about a $100 million less than the department requests. Last year, GDOE and its board requested $344 million for the fiscal year 2020 budget; they received $223.7 million.

Fernandez said the fiscal 2021 budget isn't the first effort to get some funding for capital improvements. It was included in previous budgets submitted to the Legislature. Also, a few years ago, lawmakers passed legislation that attached an increase in gross receipts tax to directly fund public schools and the public hospital. However the Legislature repealed that law.

Additionally, like at other government agencies, appropriations for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 were compressed – in reaction to federal tax cuts that reduced the amount that corporations and many individuals pay in taxes, but also meant a reduction in government revenues.

"The way our budget has been compressed over the last couple of years ... we've seen reductions of $19 million since FY2018," Fernandez said.

A governmentwide issue

He noted that the issue of aged infrastructure, from buildings to water lines, is a governmentwide issue. And he understands that GDOE is just one part of a larger government budget.

The superintendent pointed out, however, that "GDOE has a special mandate and we also have students – a more vulnerable population."

"We're in a difficult place," he noted, adding that the community as a whole needs to figure out the priorities for the government.