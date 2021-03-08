Editor's note: Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is expected to present her report on the state of the island today. This story is part of a series that looks at the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration's actions on various issues facing the island community.

It has been two years since Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said, "We must build safe schools and repair those that are falling apart." She continued, "We need to provide our sons and daughters and grandchildren with the education, skills and the tools needed to graduate from high school, college or another program. Because when they do this, they enter the workforce ready to compete for secure, good-paying, sustainable jobs."

Prioritizing education was one of many promises made by the Leon Guerrero administration on the road to office and in her inaugural address.

The Guam Department of Education has had the support of the administration, engaging in weekly conversations with Adelup. However, the department continues to struggle with long-standing issues such as funding, a lack of teachers and a lack of resources for some 40,000 public school students.

Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez pointed out that the pandemic has shifted focus onto more immediate crisis-related matters, adding that the budgetary challenges faced as an island have been tough.

When Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio took office, GDOE ended fiscal year 2018 $1.8 million short of its budgetary mark.

Fernandez said the department expected a $12.3 million reduction that fiscal year, as part of a fiscal realignment plan, but did not receive $1.8 million on top of the expected cuts. This was in addition to special revenue funds including the Territorial Education Facilities Fund seeing between $15 million and $18 million in accumulated shortfalls.

The department is still trying to recover.

GDOE has dealt with budget shortfalls for many years. The shortfalls added up to a lack of teachers, books and equipment, on top of dilapidated school buildings.

Three months into the administration, Board of Education Chairman Mark Mendiola questioned whether elected officials were truly prioritizing education.

"If education is truly a priority for elected officials, will funding for schools and students continue to be reduced?" he asked at the time.

The fiscal year 2020 budget requested $343 million but GDOE appropriations fell short at $287.3 million.

The budget request took into account promises made by the Adequate Education Act and was crafted through a process that involved input from all schools and principals.

Mendiola pointed out that GDOE absorbed the significant reduction by delaying the prekindergarten expansion; redirecting funds that would otherwise be used for textbooks, substitute teachers and teacher reclassification; freezing hiring at the GDOE central office; and an increment freeze for all employees.

At the time, GDOE took the hardest blow out of seven agencies impacted by budget cuts. Fernandez recognized that in the administration's first year the agency did receive an additional $6 million for department resources.

"But now that we are in the following year, that was short-lived," said Fernandez.

Facilities

The department would benefit from the "Or More" bill signed into law by Leon Guerrero, which allowed for full implementation of the property tax hike, rectifying the previous bill signed into law by her predecessor, Gov. Eddie Calvo.

Leon Guerrero also signed into law Bill 269-35, which authorized tax credits to help with the repair and rehabilitation of the Southern High School auditorium.

At the time, GDOE's budget was reduced by about $30 million since 2018 and didn't have dedicated funds for the project. In addition, the government's overall borrowing challenges have limited the ability for GDOE to leverage the bond market as a source of capital improvement funds for projects such as these.

Fernandez called the bill a potential solution to one of the major facility issues within the department.

Southern High's auditorium is just one of the many capital improvement projects needing attention. To date, the department is managing the design of a new Simon Sanchez High School, repair and rehabilitation required to address middle school facilities, and modernizations and renovations to keep up with demands at the elementary school level.

For the past two years not much progress was made in terms of facilities. However, for the Simon Sanchez project, Fernandez said the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration stepped up to provide the $1 million needed to advance the project and get the design moving forward.

Throughout the pandemic, Fernandez said, the department has worked with the administration to coordinate the expenditure of federal funds. He noted that Leon Guerrero has used funds to support education by providing internet access for students at home.

Fernandez said officials are in the final phase of getting that project moving forward. He said the governor dedicated $8 million out of $12 million in federal funds for that purpose.

"I do know during this last fiscal year we received all of our General Fund appropriations and we were happy for that," he said. "Sometimes we go through the year and at the end we get shorted funds and then we have to roll those obligations into the following year. So on the support from Department of Administration and the governor, that has been really good. We didn't have to worry about getting those funds on a timely basis and ensuring that we meet our obligations."

The challenge, however, is that some of the budget is predicated on real property tax, and sometimes there are issues projecting and collecting taxes.

For fiscal year 2021, GDOE requested about $365 million, including $35 million to purchase canopies for Benavente Middle School and to address facilities needs at other schools. The department was appropriated just under $207 million in the fiscal 2021 budget law, although it would also benefit from some bond refinancing.

In 2021, in the midst of the public health pandemic, the administration noted the reduction in revenues would impact fiscal 2022 budget appropriations for health, education and safety agencies.

"Our conservative revenue projection results in a reduction of General Fund revenues in FY 2022 by almost $21 million," the governor stated.

Education saw the following budgetary appropriations:

• Guam Department of Education - $202.3 million

• Guam Academy Charter Schools Council - $10.7 million

• University of Guam - $29.9 million

• Guam Community College - $15.6 million

• Guam Public Library System - $1.2 million

Legislation

In February, legislation promising to award tax credits to private entities in exchange for assistance with public school facilities generated some enthusiasm.

That measure, Bill 49-36, was introduced with companion legislation, Bill 50-36, which proposes the same public-private partnership structure to assist with keeping up village sports facilities.

Essentially, both bills allow private entities to contribute up to $2 million for the repair, rehabilitation and maintenance of public school and village sports facilities, respectively, in exchange for an equal amount in tax credits.

The credits are capped at $500,000 per year for four years to avoid a major impact to the General Fund, according to the bills, which note that this type of arrangement has been used in prior legislation, including for upkeep of Southern High School's auditorium.

Bill 49 was introduced Feb. 1, but has yet to be scheduled for a public hearing.

Fernandez said, looking ahead, he is hoping for better results for school facilities.

"We have a Master Facilities Plan that's underway, supported by the U.S. Department of the Interior and when that plan gets completed later this year we are hoping that we can get the governor and Legislature to dedicate funding to start to invest in parts of that plan. We don't want that plan to end up on the shelf," Fernandez said.

Tackling the lack of teachers, Fernandez said the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration has yet to conduct the wage study for teachers and nurses promised at the beginning of their term. Fernandez said at the end of the first year there was movement to get those studies going but that didn't materialize.

"At the end of the day, we still have a shortage of teachers and I'm hoping that the wage study will address some of the compensation issues that we know affected our teachers during the last implementation of the Competitive Wage Act," Fernandez said.