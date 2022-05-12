The Guam Department of Education plans to release its master facilities plan next week, as HHF Planners wraps up its contract with the department this month.

Guam’s 41 public schools will need a lot of work to bring a majority of antiquated facilities up to par with 21st-century learning environments.

To address deferred maintenance by work area, GDOE will invest in the following:

• Structure, $19.9 million.

• Roof, $27.6 million.

• Interior, $7 million.

• Exterior, $9.7 million.

• Mechanical, $13.9 million.

• Electrical, $9.2 million.

• Plumbing, $6.4 million.

• Site, $13.5 million.

Deferred maintenance costs total $107.2 million, while school improvements and modernization will set back GDOE another $142.5 million.

GDOE is using federal COVID-19 relief grant monies, specifically from the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan to foot the cost of the work laid out in the plan.

The deferred maintenance cost for elementary schools is $57.7 million, for middle schools $23.9 million and for high schools $25.7 million. Reinvesting in existing elementary schools is $50.6 million, in existing middle schools $71.4 million and in existing high schools $20.5 million for a total of $142.5 million.

But the clock is ticking to get the work done as the federal funding will only be available until 2024. After that, it's back to relying on the local budget, said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

"The funds we have for capital improvement are currently all federal. Once federal funds are exhausted, local funds will be requested to support further implementation of the facilities plan," Fernandez said.

The master facilities plan identifies two tiers to prioritize deferred maintenance projects.

Tier 1, a $78.1 million endeavor, includes covered walkway canopies, restrooms, roofing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Tier 2 comprises $29.1 million worth of site and infrastructure work including fences, playgrounds, electrical and plumbing upgrades.

Some of the work has started. Since the beginning of the year, the GDOE Capital Improvement Projects office has been working to prepare bid packages and scopes of services needed for the procurement process. This provided GDOE with more solid numbers in terms of cost.

"We have a couple of canopy projects about to be awarded and an (invitation for bid) for HVAC replacement and repair issues. We are preparing additional procurements for canopies, restroom renovations, roof repair and electrical upgrades," Fernandez said.

GDOE’s ARP spending plan divides the $100 million for capital improvement projects as follows: $5 million for cafeteria upgrades, $4 million for playground equipment, $8 million for sports facilities and $3 million for school security. The remaining $80 million is meant for air conditioning, canopies, restrooms, roof repairs, electrical and plumbing.

Sticking to the plan is crucial as GDOE begins budget talks for fiscal 2023 local appropriations. GDOE's proposed spending using local funds omits all capital improvement projects from GDOE’s local budget request.

Today, GDOE officials will go before the Guam Legislature to request a fiscal 2023 budget of $248.1 million. The budget request was adopted by the Guam Education Board and according to Fernandez, no changes have been made since the board’s approval.

Although the plan is pending final review by the board, work can be started.

"The master facilities plan was done for GDOE as part of support from the Department of the Interior. The GEB will have the option to adopt it in whole or in part at a board meeting. Once adopted, the GEB can transmit the plan to the Legislature for its review. GDOE can already begin using the plan to align our spending of the ARP funds which are set aside for capital improvement projects," Fernandez said.