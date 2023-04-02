GDOE bumps repair budget by $50M

During a meeting of the Education Financial Supervisory Commission, American Rescue Plan funds were broken down to reveal $239,427,921 left, as of March 30, to complete the Guam Department of Education facility repairs.

The funds have a well-established deadline of September 2024 to be spent, which EFSC members asked for clarification on regarding GDOE's capital improvement plan.

“We’ve had lots of conversations, even recently in the Legislature on some of the risk involved where we’re aligning these funds,” said Deputy Superintendent of Finance Frank Cooper-Nurse. “But, generally, there’s been a shift and a pivot in the last few months with our new interim superintendent.”

“One of the things we are doing is we’re increasing the CIP and facilities budget, which was previously mentioned and approved at around $80 million. That is going to go to an estimated $130 million,” said Cooper-Nurse.

Members of the commission asked if there was a plan already in place and how it was selected.

“Years ago the Army Corps of Engineers through … planners had done school assessments, that was really the road map for facilities master improvement plan,” he said.

When the assessments were done, engineers based each of the schools on a rating system following a tier-by-tier basis, which Cooper-Nurse said had a lot of the alignment with previous issues.

“When you go to a school you know the electrical, the plumbing, the canopy, roofing, and other facilities needs are quite obvious. So that’s how we did it. There’s an … assessment, there was a facilities master plan developed, from there, Phil Toves, GDOE facilities manager, with the (Guam Power Authority) team has done their own site visits in terms of priority,” said Cooper-Nurse.

It “just so happens” that many major items are aligned with areas of priorities, which led to the CIP budget increase, the deputy superintendent added.

Carol Hinkle Sanchez, commission member, questioned Cooper-Nurse if the assessments from those years were applicable to the schools' current conditions with all the added damage, like at Southern High School.

“As we operate and as our facilities age each day that is a moving target,” Cooper-Nurse responded. “That’s going to be a dated assessment. … Our team reconfirmed the current state and if there is a new state of affairs that needs to be addressed.”

'Misfire' from using old data

Cooper-Nurse assured EFSC members that the team in place is there to ensure that the plan “isn’t too distant and off.” Everything was developed and approved as current by Toves and the GPA engineers to get through the requisition process.

“We don’t want to misfire using a dated document and going out there and looking at the current state, we didn’t want to misfire. We had a team, the team did walk-throughs and did assessments and did the scope of work,” said Cooper-Nurse.

“Is that going to suffice, or is that going to be a higher number?” asked Sanchez.

The deputy superintendent replied that “more is always better,” however what they did was to prioritize the $130 million to address the critical and large CIP item needs.

“What we actually were planning and we asked for – and the Legislature actually passed – was a continued source of revenue. So, as we have this large infusion of funds, … that we also have on the backside of that a continuous flow of funds to make sure we never get to the state of conditions the schools are in today,” said Cooper-Nurse.

The continuous source of funding will be the deferred maintenance revenue to keep the schools in good standing position, according to Cooper-Nurse.

“I believe the law was passed with the $20 million infusion so that we can use that to support the original $130 million investment and then a $10 million in deferred maintenance to make sure we have that for our facilities maintenance,” clarified Cooper-Nurse.

The approval has been sent for the redirection of funds for the CIP, according to Cooper-Nurse.

“We had a meeting this morning, we put emphasis on getting that response timely approved. They’re going through that process now and I am hopeful by next week that we hear something favorable,” said Cooper-Nurse.