Traditional graduation ceremonies scheduled to be held in June have been cancelled for Guam Department of Education schools.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are forced to cancel the traditional June graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “We, along with our students, had been looking forward to celebrating their accomplishments at the end of the school year. However, due to the health concerns surrounding COVID-19 and after checking in with our partners at UOG, traditional graduation ceremonies will not be possible this June.”

According to GDOE, the decision to cancel graduation ceremonies took into account the restrictions placed on large gatherings, social distancing requirements, as well as the unavailability of the University of Guam fieldhouse for events and ceremonies.

In lieu of traditional ceremonies, the superintendent is working with each school to develop alternative options to celebrate students and their accomplishments.

The official School Year 2019-2020 graduation date for all high schools will be Monday, June 8, 2020.

The department is looking into ways to safely distribute diplomas and transcripts to graduating seniors, and will announce this information at a later date.

Parents who would like to confirm whether their child is eligible for graduation should contact their child’s school directly at the emails listed below:

• George Washington High School: gwhs@gdoe.net

• John F. Kennedy High School: jfkhs@gdoe.net

• Okkodo High School: ohs@gdoe.net

• Simon Sanchez High School: sshs@gdoe.net

• Southern High School: shsinfo@gdoe.net

• Tiyan High School: ths@gdoe.net

• J.P. Torres Success Academy: adrosete@gdoe.net

Each school will finalize its list of graduating seniors by May 22, 2020.

Senior frequently asked questions and answers on topics ranging from grading to graduation are also available on the GDOE Class of 2020 page that can be found online at www.gdoe.net.