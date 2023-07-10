GDOE can't afford to pay 22% hike to full-time school aides

The Guam Department of Education can't fully afford the 22% pay increase under the General Pay Plan and may have to end full-time status for limited-term school aides, a top education official said in a memo.

A memo signed Thursday by Assistant Superintendent of Special Education Thomas Babauta informed limited-term school aides that their jobs as full-time, limited-term employees would be “temporarily” discontinued.

“Unfortunately, due to the recent 22% General Pay Plan increase, the department is unable to financially sustain full-time school aides and the position will be re-announced as a part-time position,” Babauta said in the memo.

Babauta stated in the memo that alternative solutions and resources were sought to address the issue, to no avail. As a result, effective July 31, personnel actions for full-time limited-term school aides will end.

The issue didn’t sit well with Sen. Chris Barnett, chair of the legislative committee on education, who spoke with the head of GDOE special education and offered assistance.

“Of course, the Legislature is also ready to assist in the upcoming budget process if an internal solution is not reached. It is disappointing ... that former acting Superintendent (Judith) Won Pat painted the picture that GDOE would be able to sustain the 22% increases without an impact to services,” Barnett said.

The freshman lawmaker suggested using funds not tied up in retroactive pay as a way to address the situation facing limited-term aides.

"Many GDOE workers in the (General Pay Plan) have expressed frustration in not being paid their increases retroactively to April 1, so, if the department doesn’t intend to pay the retro, maybe those funds can be used as part of an offset/funding solution." he said.

No terminations

Babauta clarified for The Guam Daily Post on Saturday that, technically, no employee is getting fired. He said the limited-term, full-time status lasted only for the year and was slated to expire.

“Every year, the aides have been on a limited-term, part-time status because of funding. Last year we were able to place them on a limited-term, full-time status for the first time. This was a year-to-year situation,” Babauta said. "Because of the increase of 22% increase, we would not be able to sustain the limited-term, full-time status, so we are reverting back to a limited-term, part-time status."

There are approximately 300 limited-term, full-time school aides, all of whom knew their terms were expiring, he said.

“The aides were on a yearlong contract. It was set to expire. So, the misnomer is that we are not firing anyone. The contract is expiring, and we wanted to ensure that everyone was aware of the situation,” Babauta said.

A year ago, GDOE made the move to offer the limited-term, full-time positions to bolster recruitment and retention.

“We had difficulty with recruitment and this was a way to stabilize the situation. It will be hard to keep interest in the position. We are concerned and want to take care of the employees. It has historically been hard to fill all of our vacancies,” Babauta said. "This is a tough job, and we value the critical work our paraeducators do for our most vulnerable students. But the federal budget was already maxed out prior to the 22% (pay raise)."

But it’s not the end of the road just yet, Babauta said. GDOE is making attempts to find the $6 million needed to offset the 22% increase.

“But this has been put on hold while we scramble to cover the difference. This is because the aides are all federally funded, so we need some local funding to offset the expenses,” Babauta said.

He said GDOE is working to solidify a plan by midweek.

“If we cannot cover the difference, we must notify our employees and have them apply for the new status. We had planned to meet with them to clarify the situation and answer questions. This is time-sensitive. The contract term expires at the end of this month,” Babauta said.