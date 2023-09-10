The legislative Committee on Education grilled the Guam Department of Education for four hours on Friday in an attempt to ascertain what progress has been reached in school readiness. Projects under the Disaster Local Area Network, or DLAN, system were of particular focus.

Chris Anderson, who serves as GDOE administrator of student support services and point of contact for the Office of Civil Defense and Department of Administration gave status updates on projects being addressed through the DLAN system.

“There are total of 17 tickets that were submitted starting from June 13, all the way through as late as Aug. 25. About 24% of the tickets are complete, 76% are still pending and of those that are still pending, 60% of the tickets require most likely contracts,” Anderson said.

The first ticket deals with a health concern many parents have voiced since Typhoon Mawar — mold mitigation for all 41 schools and the central office. But, according to Anderson, that is still pending.

“Right now, the work is with General Service Agency, working through their contracts they needed some assistance with DOE to put together a scope of work which we’ve done and that’s been submitted to them, so we’re just waiting for the procurement process to finalize,” Anderson said.

Addressing safety at schools, namely perimeter fencing for 29 schools, is also tied up in procurement.

“That’s also in the works with GSA for procurement. This was initially going to be GSA purchasing the materials and then using the (Guam National Guard) for labor to do the installation work or the fence repairs but, unfortunately they had to pull out, they did not extend their mission past July, so we asked GSA to go ahead and put the entire project out for bid for a contract, so, hopefully, that will materialize very soon,” Anderson reported.

Sen. Chris Barnett, who has been tracking DLAN projects, noted there hasn’t been much movement despite statements made by the superintendent and the governor’s office about expediting the processes.

“This is almost the same report that you delivered the last time that we sat together on the other side of the hall, so I do want to hear from Mr. (Charles) Esteves because I think he has information that could possibly shed light on why this isn’t as expedited as we’ve been expecting it to be,” Barnett said.

Esteves, the administrator for the Office of Civil Defense, admitted that addressing some of the issues at GDOE were harder than anticipated.

“A lot of the different contracts require very intense statements of work and really a refinement of the bid specs and so the priority right now is molded-up remediation and mitigation and I could tell you that for every single project that we’ve done we’ve tried a number of different creative solutions,” Esteves said. “We were at a point at one time just because developing the statement of work was more lengthy and more intensive than we thought, especially when understanding the true extent of what it will take for mold remediation through every single classroom the (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems, you know gyms, cafeterias.”

Esteves stressed that difficulty finding a vendor on island and skilled laborers who can do the work compounds the problems with the projects.

“Fortunately, we’ve been able to prioritize some of these things, like the mold remediation, get out some blanket purchase agreements for building materials and supplies so we can actually start doing the work,” Esteves said.

Blanket purchase agreements, however, are just a temporary measure, he said.

“Right now, we have blanket purchase agreements for building materials, but this is just a temporary measure because once we’ve exceeded our ability for small procurement as the work has to go out for bid or at least the amount of materials we need,” Esteves said.

Of particular concern to education committee Chair Barnett is the mold mitigation contract, which has been an open DLAN ticket since June 13.

“We are almost approaching mid-September and we still don’t have a contract out. Could you maybe explain in layman’s terms why that is and what were some of the impediments, barriers, maybe stumbling blocks, that were put in place? Did the GDOE just not know how to do a scope of work? Is the scope of work too massive? Are you able to also speak on what that scope of work is and what type of mold mitigation we’re looking at?” Barnett asked Esteves.

Esteves said the mold mitigation project in the DLAN system initially was meant to address mold throughout government of Guam facilities, but then evolved to focus solely on GDOE schools.

“Only because in addition to measuring not just a square footage of a single classroom, but you’re talking about the walls and ceilings as well to be included in the original scope of work was just an estimate... but you know mold is all around the classroom so we need to know the exact square footage … to understand the dimensions of a single classroom and then to do that through all schools. That’s what it takes to really understand the the scope of work,” Esteves said.

If those calculations are wrong, he said, school operations would be further delayed.

“By having to go through either additional procurement or trying to amend it and so we were originally taking government of Guam facilities plus GDOE and so now we just took over into government of Guam out and just really focus on the schools at this point,” Esteves said.

Esteves told the committee there is forward movement on the DLAN tickets.

“The DLAN tickets are moving. I mean, there are some that are closed out as well, but … the throughput of GSA, ... we have to prioritize mold remediation and then from there we’ll go through fencing, then HVAC, electrical, plumbing and we’re following GDOE Phase II report in doing it to try to hit all those low-hanging fruit,” Esteves said.