GDOE clarifies governor's statements on suspension of in-person instruction

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's executive order suspending compulsory education doesn't provide an official timeline of how long schools will have to remain closed but, according to Superintendent Jon Fernandez, she did say at a minimum it would be two to three weeks.

"She did mention in our conversations that it will likely take two to three weeks at a minimum," Fernandez said. "I think the reason why that is, is because when you're imposing new restrictions, as you have seen earlier in the pandemic, it's going to take two to three weeks to see whether those restrictions have the intended effect of lowering the number of new cases."

Although GDOE officials are hopeful that the return to in-person instruction happens quickly, ultimately the governor's mandate is indefinite.

Some schools have already begun to survey parents regarding students attending in-person instruction in cohorts when schools reopen. GDOE officials have previously said that implementing cohorts would mean students would receive five days of instruction over a two-week period. But that is just one plan GDOE is working on to address a return to schools.

"Its all going to be contingent on an executive order being issued to authorize a return," Fernandez said.

A return to in-person instruction will need to take into account the community's COVID-19 situation and any new restrictions that may be imposed as part of the return.

"We will be monitoring that same information," Fernandez said. "We will be working with (the Department of Public Health and Social Services) and the governor and lieutenant governor to determine when we can return to face-to-face instruction as soon as it is safe to do so."

Returning in cohorts is just one of the options GDOE will present to the governor as part of the push to return to schools once the community is in a safer position.

Although parents may now be receiving calls from schools gathering information for cohort placements of students, that doesn't mean anything has been set in stone.

"Everything is conditional upon the future executive order that authorizes in-person learning, and whether that authorization leaves it to us to determine how to proceed or in-person learning comes with other conditions, we will have to see when the governor makes that determination," Fernandez said.

Cohorts remain just an option for now, Fernandez said. "But should it materialize, then we will be prepared because we are undertaking that planning as part of preparing for any scenario."

While there is nothing official regarding opening in cohorts, the plan in action now is online learning for all GDOE students, which is set to begin Tuesday, Sept. 7.