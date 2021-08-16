GDOE classes to resume Tuesday; storm shelters will not open today

Nearly 28,000 Guam public school students are expected to return to classrooms tomorrow, Tuesday, because the tropical depression is not expected to cause damage to Guam.

Storm shelters also will not be opened today.

"Based on all available data, emergency shelters are not warranted at this time," according to the government of Guam's Joint Information Center. "The government of Guam and the Guam Department of Education schools are expected to resume normal operations tomorrow, Aug. 17, 2021, unless additional weather information is received this evening that warrants a change in (Condition of Readiness) settings."

The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office Guam will continue to monitor Tropical Depression 16W.

As of 1 p.m., was 16W about 360 miles east-southeast of Saipan and 395 miles east of Guam.

It was moving west at 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

"Although the possibility of damaging winds are becoming less likely, it is important to note that wind speed and direction could widely vary based on the exact location of the system when it passes Guam. Hazardous winds may cause damage to the flimsiest lean-to types of structures and minor damage to trees. There is still a potential for heavy rainfall. Rainfall amounts have been slightly lowered to 3-5 inches tonight through Tuesday night and possible short-term flooding of streams and rivers and poor drainage areas is still possible," according to GovGuam.

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Guam and Rota. Damaging winds of 39 mph or more are possible Tuesday, JIC stated.

Guam Remains in COR 3 which means schools and government operations continue.

Further assessments will be conducted tonight.

"At this time, intensification of 16W is expected to hold off until after the system passes the Marianas. The current circulation center remains disorganized," according to JIC.