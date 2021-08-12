GDOE clears up online enrollment issues

A day before the new school year, the Guam Department of Education worked to clear up confusion related to enrollment for students who opted to stay with remote learning online.

Roughly 8% of GDOE’s 28,000 students elected online learning for the school year 2021-2022.

Online learning was offered in response to concerns from parents and students who are not comfortable returning to the school campuses because of the ongoing pandemic.

On Monday, a parent of an online student enrolled at Inarajan Middle School was told that her child could not participate in the online model of learning, unless the student was withdrawn from the school and enrolled out of her district at Oceanview Middle School.

The parent expressed frustration. There were only two days before the school year begins.

The parent was told that her child would have to enroll in face-to-face instruction to remain at Inarajan Middle.

But this was not aligned with what GDOE officials previously stated.

GDOE online program coordinator John Wesolowski, during the orientation for online learners, said, “We tried to group our students close to their regions or home school as possible. In some cases, that wasn’t possible just because we may have one or two students at a school, or we may have five students at a school. We are obviously not able to assign one teacher to five students.”

To maximize capacity at the elementary level, classes are developed based on region, which means students from surrounding schools will be combined into classes based on grade level.

For middle school and high school, there is no online regional concept, Instead, the online programs will be supported within the student’s respective schools.

But according to GDOE officials, IMS and OMS are combining their efforts for online programs due to low online enrollment at the schools.

“IMS has 20 online students and Oceanview has only 30," said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez. "So that's a total of 50 online students. Oceanview is the host school to accommodate the online students.”

But GDOE officials said transferring students between the schools is not the protocol in place for online enrollment.

The guidance to schools provided by Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz is to accommodate students at their home school. Students are not to be transferred between schools.

Parents of online students attending IMS were called on Wednesday to correct the online enrollment issue.