The future of interscholastic sports for the island’s public school students is still a little murky, but the coaches and athletic directors continued to put their efforts towards the collective goal of getting their athletes back on the field as safely as possible.

Positivity rates for COVID-19 are still too high for sporting events and students have yet to return to school, but that hasn’t stopped stakeholders from meeting and preparing for a return to play.

Interscholastic Sports Association coaches with the Guam Department of Education met Tuesday via Zoom to discuss guidelines and possibilities for what a return back to play would look like amid a pandemic.

Coaches and other interested stakeholders for sports that are expected to play in Block 1 – tennis, girls’ volleyball, girls’ softball, boys’ soccer and cross-country – shared their concerns, discussing the challenges facing specific sports, methods to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and the safety for all involved.

“Their biggest concern was the safety of the student-athletes. I think that's probably shared amongst everyone involved – parents, students, coaches, opponents,” said Al Garrido, acting coordinator for ISA. “We want to make sure that everybody is safe, before we can even consider competing.”

Some of the protocols are safety checks already prevalent in island businesses, but coaches discussed other ways to allay fears and ensure the health and safety for everyone involved. Checklists, temperature checks, even a questionnaire were some of the suggestions considered by coaches. Some suggestions were general, while others were specific to a sport, based off models seen in other districts actively competing in sports.

During one of the breakout sessions, coaches shared the concern and reality of when and if a return to play was realistic. Another coach said the meetings were to ensure everyone was on the same page if school sports is given the green light, but acknowledged that dealing with the uncertainty was the real issue at hand.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the likelihood of playing competitive sports, Garrido said he continues to be impressed with the commitment from GDOE coaches to their student athletes.

“The biggest takeaway is the involvement of our GDOE coaches. You can tell that they have a vested interest in the league and the student-athletes. Regardless of the COVID situation, the participation really warmed my heart,” he said. “I've always been a huge proponent that our coaches are teachers, too, and that is reflected on our slogan, which is "Enrichment of Education through sports, and Extending the Classroom to the Playing Field”."

Block 1 sports are scheduled to start on Jan. 2, 2021 and end March 6, 2021. Until then, ISA advises athletes to start practicing independently, conditioning for their respective sports. They also recommended that athletes begin taking the necessary steps to start playing again, which includes getting physicals done by a doctor.

“(The) next step will be to continue our committee meeting next Thursday and discuss the questions, concerns and changes that went on during this meeting,” Garrido said. “We will compile all of that and present it to parents/student-athletes for their input.”