GDOE completes home visits, begins to focus on "no-show" students

The Guam Department of Education has concluded home visits for all of the last known addresses of "no contact" students and have reduced the list to 281 students, according to Doris Bukikosa, the project lead for School Climate Culture and Engagement.

"The numbers we're at now, we're pretty comfortable to say that these will remain as open-ended cases or until we find what we like to call evidence or supporting documentation that they in fact did leave the island," Bukikosa said.

"The neighbors would say that they moved but have no idea where they're at or just give us a village but no real address to follow up on. And a handful of them, about 50 or so, may have relocated, meaning they left the island for whatever reason and again, there's no evidence or proof of that," she said. "But we will continue to try and find them because until we have some kind of evidence, it's kind of like in limbo."

The Guam Department of Education began school year 2020-2021 with about 3,000 unaccounted-for students, or students who are in the GDOE system but had not registered for a model of learning or made contact with their schools at all.

With GDOE having made some progress with unaccounted-for students, it is now turning its attention to "no-show" students. This school year, these are students who made initial contact with their schools, and registered for a learning model, but have since fallen off the radar. Usually, the department normally operates a "no-show" list each school year for registered students who failed to report to school for the first two weeks.

Reasons for missing school varies

Coordination among village mayors, GDOE social workers and other staff, as well as a review and reconciliation of the data, helped to ultimately reduce that number to several hundred students, who were placed into a home-visit list. But until this month, the department had been unable to visit the homes due to prior restriction.

The families' homes of the unaccounted-for students varied across the socio-economic spectrum, ranging from families living in substandard homes to those living in apartment complexes and concrete homes, according to Bukikosa.

Some families were afraid of contracting COVID-19, others were not well informed about the disease. Information in general was not getting out to these families, Bukikosa said. GDOE social workers recorded 31 common reasons that families gave for not being in contact with the school system.

The most common was the lack of phone access, either having no phone or not having minutes to use it. Sometimes, a family called a school but did not hear back. Transportation was also an issue and a few families were challenged with speaking English, experienced a death in the family or were under quarantine. Some families face multiple, compounding issues.

While it may be easy for the unfamiliar to say these factors are excuses, Bukikosa said the these families are far from making excuses, and that these are the realities of their lives.

"You see the extremes. When I say that, we have families living under canopies, on the dirt. I wouldn't expect them to have a phone. Even with all the months out of COVID. They have no contact or communication with the outside world. There's no one going in and out, they live on (self) sustenance, meaning they're growing vegetables, they're picking fruit off trees," Bukikosa said.

"It's not uncommon when I say that because we do have a number of families living like that. Even when they're living in apartment buildings ... if they don't have transportation ... they have no means unless they're going to walk to the school. ... And even to the far right, these are families that have two working parents in a concrete home, have some funds, just chose not to leave because of again, fear. There's still anxiety, there's still stressors and we totally understand that," she said.