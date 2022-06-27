GDOE concerned about college readiness

It’s that time of the year when college-bound students begin to take placement tests in subject areas like math, but a look at students who have taken the test thus far at the University of Guam raises concern about the college readiness of incoming high school students.

“Honestly, I can’t speak for the high school or Department of Education, that’s a good question for them to answer. Because I am also wondering the same thing from them to let us understand where they think they’ve assessed their students getting out of high school after being with them at least the last two years of a pandemic situation where the students were not necessarily in the classrooms and they were by themselves in the homes trying to learn the best they can,” said Lawerence Camacho, dean of enrollment management and student success and dean of students at UOG.

The Guam Department of Education went through three models of learning: hard copy, online and face-to-face during the first year of the pandemic as a result of school closures. The impact that reduced instructional hours had on learning is still being studied.

This past school year was the first year students returned to the classroom, and despite being interrupted by school closures at the beginning of the year the time spent in the classroom has begun to bring some understanding of how far behind students are academically.

Just this year, 1,860 high school seniors graduated from the public school system alone, while the number of private school and charter school graduates is not tallied.

Of the 111 incoming college freshman at the University of Guam, that took placement tests, 70% placed into remedial math and 11 have had to retake the test. Keep in mind that 500 to 600 students are normally tested based on prior years and it’s still early in the registration season.

The Guam Daily Post posed the same question to GDOE, regarding how the data correlates with GDOE’s mission to ensure that students are ready for life beyond high school.

Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez shares the dean’s concerns about student readiness.

“We share the dean's concerns about students' readiness for college and the workforce. Although we've had challenges in the past, even pre-COVID, the pandemic has increased those challenges for many more students,” Sanchez said. “But we as a department are aware of these challenges and are looking ahead with a very aggressive strategic plan to move our department forward and help our students raise their achievement."

Last school year, the Guam Education Board adopted the 5-year State Strategic Plan, which will be implemented in August. The plan sets strategic priorities and goals to guide public education.

"We know that all of our efforts won't result in drastic changes overnight, but we are confident that with the infusion of instructional resources, technology, and supplemental supports and interventions, we can help our students progress at rates faster than previous years,” Sanchez said.