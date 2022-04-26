GDOE concerned about potential lawsuit without waivers

The Guam Department of Education remains vulnerable to potential litigation over violations of the Adequate Education Act unless two crucial waiver bills are passed into law.

By the end of the GDOE school year, which is May 24, students should have received 180 hours of instruction. Additionally, high school students should have clocked 75 hours of service learning necessary to graduate. However, the pandemic caused schools to close down early in the school year and a lack of activities throughout the community in the last couple of years has made it difficult for high school students to complete 75 hours of service learning.

Bill 286-36 would waive the 180 instructional days required for school years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022. Bill 287-36 would waive the service-learning requirement for high school students in school year 2021-2022.

Senators on Monday were able to place the bills on the agenda for the upcoming session.

Last week, Sen. Telena Nelson, chairperson of the legislative education committee, attempted to place the bills on the session agenda, saying the bills are necessary to help GDOE. However, there were objections that blocked the bills.

"Regarding the waiver bills, the service-learning bill applies to today's freshmen and sophomores," GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. "While there may be time to address this after May, it would be helpful to have clarity before we start the next school year and inform students of their requirements."

Two years ago, the Legislature passed a law to exempt students enrolled in high school at the time from service-learning requirements.

"That would have applied to (those) who were freshmen and older during 2019-2020. Now that we are in 2021-2022, we have two new classes (that) were not covered by that exemption, yet they have been affected also by the COVID-19 shutdowns. For this reason, they should be covered by a similar exemption or they will be required to double service-learning requirements in their final two years," Fernandez said.

GDOE is hopeful the waiver for the 180-day mandate also passes before the school year ends in May.

"If it's not done, then in the event someone files a suit against the department, we would have to address the matter at that time," he said.

There's been a concern within GDOE that the entire government of Guam could be potentially liable for a failure to provide an adequate public education as defined by the Every Child is Entitled to an Adequate Education Act.

GDOE first started discussing the need for waivers last November. It's been nearly five months and questions still linger.

"As we have argued before, there is some clarity needed because teachers have already provided 180 instructional days," Fernandez said.

Although classroom learners missed 24 days of instruction, teachers clocked in for the full hours.