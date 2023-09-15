GDOE conducting cross-leveling of teachers

With the student population at Guam Department of Education schools decreased to about 25,000 and the perennial shortage of certified teachers, education officials said cross-leveling has begun.

Guam Department of Education officials are taking count of students in each classroom in what’s called cross-leveling. The idea is, if there are classrooms with fewer than the union contract teacher-student ratio, GDOE will combine classes to reach that ratio. The goal is to be able to free up other teachers to take on other classrooms currently being monitored by substitute teachers or school aides.

“The cross-leveling is still taking place and, after it is done, the GDOE leadership will work with HR and the principals to address the vacancies at the schools,” said human resources administrator Katherine Ada, who confirmed that GDOE has 74 teacher vacancies as of Thursday.

According to Michelle Franquez, GDOE interim spokesperson, cross-leveling happens every school year after the two-week add-and-drop period.

Identifying excess teachers possibly could help elementary, middle and high schools maximize their classroom ratios, while staying in line with the collective bargaining agreement with the Guam Federation of Teachers.

During the GDOE budget hearing for fiscal year 2024, Deputy Director of Finance Frank Cooper-Nurse confirmed that the student population had decreased from 26,000 last school year to roughly 25,000 and “decreasing.”

It’s a trend that has been seen over the last five years, as the student enrollment numbers were once at 32,000.

Despite the decrease in student enrollment, the department continues to have a certified teacher shortage, which isn’t a new situation.

GDOE has about 1,871 teachers. But according to Post files, GDOE has acknowledged that at any given time, the department has 50 to 70 teacher vacancies.

GDOE officials remain optimistic that cross-leveling will help get more students into classrooms with certified teachers.

Although cross-leveling is in progress, Ada has confirmed instructional coach positions are not being deleted.