Guam Department of Education schools are conducting physical inventory checks of electronic devices issued to students this past year.

For school year 2020-2021, GDOE provided three models of learning: home learning: hard copy, home learning: online, and face-to-face instruction. No matter the chosen model of learning, GDOE issued laptops to students to ensure they had the tools necessary for quality education, according to a press release.

Parents and guardians are asked to bring in any GDOE-issued devices to the respective schools for a quick check-in at the following schedule:

Elementary schools: 9 a.m. to noon on July 9, 16 and 23

Middle schools: 9 a.m. to noon on July 14, 23, and 28

High schools: 9 a.m. to noon on July 12, 19, and 26.

Parents and guardians are asked to follow COVID-19 mitigation guidelines as they enter school campuses:

• Temperature check before entering campus;

• Wear a mask at all times;

• Maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet

• Wash hands or use hand sanitizer often.

For more information, contact your child’s school or email Michelle Franquez, the interim public information officer, at matfranqeuz@gdoe.net.