The Department of Education could be submitting a $263 million budget request for fiscal year 2023.

“That is where we are with the current draft of the budget,” Superintendent Jon Fernandez said Wednesday during a media briefing.

There likely will be some adjustments made, but Fernandez said the final figure, on which the Guam Education Board will vote Friday, "won’t be too different.”

The board-approved budget then will be submitted to the Guam Legislature. Senators will balance GDOE's submission against Adelup’s executive budget, which is due to be submitted to the Legislature by next month.

The current year’s $206 million budget left the education department with a $45 million budget shortfall impacting most of the operations in the department. However, officials were able to use federal funds to help fill most of that financial gap.

A smaller-than-requested budget is nothing new for the public school system. However, Fernandez noted Wednesday, this year’s budget is “really tight.”

“Those are things we’ve talked about with the board and put together a plan to ensure that we live within our means this year,” he said. “As part of that plan we’ve really leveraged our federal funds to offset many of our critical costs, including a number of our contractual services, titles and so forth, which is going to help tremendously in addressing our budgetary needs for this year.”

He said funding positions at schools to support teaching and learning was prioritized.

“This year, we’re doing OK, but it’s a tight year,” Fernandez said. “The main point I would make at this juncture is the department needs the resources to keep our schools safe, to keep our kids in school. We are lucky, very lucky to have federal funds available this year and the coming year. However, it's very important for the Legislature and the administration to know that these federal grants won’t be here forever and what we’re trying to do in our budget this year is to present a clear picture of what it will take, what it takes every year, to ensure we’re providing a quality education for our students.”

As COVID-19 has interrupted three school years now, GDOE officials, even in light of this year’s budgetary shortfall, are trying to keep students in school physically, which they say has shown to help ensure more effective learning for more students.

Joseph Sanchez, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction, reported that 140 individuals had been hired and deployed to schools support supervision and COVID-19 response - 100 teacher assistants to support instruction and 40 community program aides.

The department still has 100 vacancies for teacher assistants and program aides, however.

“We are going to have another round of hiring where we can try to fill those positions,” Sanchez said.

These employees are funded through federal consolidated grants and the American Rescue Plan, he said.