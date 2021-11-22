The Guam Education Board is expected to decide tomorrow when public school students will return to a five-day week of face-to-face classes, but employees of the Guam Department of Education are being asked to anticipate an earlier time frame than previously discussed.

GDOE officials earlier this month began sharing details of the department's phased approach to resuming a full-time academic schedule. Initial plans were to begin with high school students on Dec. 1, followed by elementary and middle school students on Jan. 3, 2022.

Last week, Superintendent Jon Fernandez told reporters that accelerating that timeline – to bring “all students” back to their respective campuses on Dec. 1 – was being discussed.

The department canceled a community input session that had been scheduled for today on the proposed plans to fully reopen schools.

In a press release explaining the decision, GDOE said the education board would like to “conclude this discussion” at tomorrow’s meeting “before issuing out further information to the public.”

But Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz, in an email obtained by The Guam Daily Post, disclosed a potential pre-December return for students and staff.

“Please anticipate a Nov. 29 start date for five days (face-to-face) classes,” she wrote in the message, which was sent on Sunday to GDOE employees including all principals and assistant principals. “I will highly recommend you attend the GEB board meeting scheduled for this Tuesday at 6 p.m. – via Facebook.”

Currently, face-to-face students are divided into two groups and are attending classes on campus on alternating days - this means it takes two weeks to get five days of classroom time.

The public school system has been preparing and advocating for the resumption of a full-time in-person academic schedule to address learning loss worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We also have to be very concerned that students don’t fall further behind, further behind their state counterparts, their private school counterparts, that’s why the return to school needs to be a priority as we see the end of the delta wave curve,” Fernandez said previously.

Post files show that prior to the pandemic, education officials estimated that public school students were behind in the learning curve by one year. The school closures and reduced instructional hours over the last couple of school years have pushed students further behind by an additional year.

That means public school students could be roughly two years behind in learning.