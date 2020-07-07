GDOE dealing with cash-flow issues

Cash flow is challenging the Guam Department of Education's ability to get paychecks out on Wednesdays which, while early, also has been typical in the last few months.

"We had been paying employees early on Wednesday but will revert to the normal Friday payday this week," said Guam DOE spokeswoman Isa Baza.

"We were able to get pay out a little earlier in past pay periods, especially when we know families were being impacted by the pandemic and the shutdown. However, current cash flow requires us to revert to our normal schedule."

Baza said the agency continues to receive allotments from the General Fund.

"However, we are also working to pay our vendors and we are tracking special funds to see if those will meet projections as we near the end of the fiscal year," she said.

Guam DOE's total budget for the current fiscal year, which runs from October 2019 to September 2020, is $223.7 million.

While a huge portion of the budget comes from the government of Guam General Fund, Guam DOE also receives money from special funds including the Territorial Education Facilities Fund, which depends on property tax payments.

Finance officials have said that while business privilege tax collections have been healthy, special funds revenue collections have been short.