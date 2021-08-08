School will begin next week and the Guam Department of Education has had a tough time filling vacant teacher positions.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said during a press conference Thursday that teacher shortages are nothing new.

“Usually, in any school year, we are running short of teachers. That is just in the nature of education all over the country and many places. This has not been an easier year; it's been a tougher year, so we continue to track vacant teacher positions,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez could not say how many teacher positions remain vacant, but, based on the public school population of 28,000 and the average class size of 18 to 25 students, the department will need, roughly 1,120 to 1,555 teachers.

The department is using a set of strategies to ensure that classes are covered.

“That includes allowing our teachers, our secondary teachers to teach during their prep times,” Fernandez said.

Guam Federation of Teachers President Tim Fedenko said teacher contracts allow for teachers to utilize their prep periods to teach, as long as it is voluntary and compensation is provided at the teacher's hourly rate.

GDOE officials have previously said that another avenue the department is tapping into to fill teacher vacancies is the retiree population.

GDOE has relied on retirees who are able to double dip. In fact, retirees are a large part of GDOE’s strategy to fill the teacher vacancies.

But teaching positions are not the only ones GDOE has had difficulties filling.

"In the past, we have had difficulties bringing in on-call substitutes ... on the first day of school, but, we are working to accelerate bringing them on board," Fernandez said.

He said part of the challenge in identifying the number of teachers and substitutes needed is tracking how many students will return to campus this year.

“We are not sure what that number is going to be. Right now, we are tracking below 28,000. I don’t want to put hard numbers until we get into those first weeks so we can start getting the kindergarteners in and so forth. But if we have a lower number of students, that means we have to reassess how we are maximizing our employees and our classes,” Fernandez said.

The first couple of weeks will be critical to provide temporary coverage where there’s a need. Fernandez said they will also have to discuss the next steps should district enrollment be lower than anticipated.

In this case, GDOE will rely on cross leveling among schools to make sure the teachers are where they need to be.

“And if there are areas where enrollment has declined, in some cases we can maximize there and that teacher becomes available in another area of need. The next few weeks will be really telling in what those number look like,” Fernandez said.

The final numbers are critical to GDOE’s creation of a master schedule for online and face-to-face learners.

“We’ve seen in the last couple of weeks, parents requesting to move from face-to-face to online. However, we are trying to designate a certain number of teachers to teach a certain number of students, and that’s why we had to set a deadline on parents choosing whether they want their child in an online model of learning or a face-to-face model of learning,” said Erica Cruz, deputy superintendent of operations.

As of Thursday, GDOE student enrollment for face-to-face instruction was more than 80% while online learners made up about 8% of the student population.

Cruz pointed out that these numbers continue to fluctuate.